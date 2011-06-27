  1. Home
Used 2014 Buick Verano Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)327.6/499.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 6700 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Protection Packageyes
Buick Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Area Matyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Sport Pedal Kityes
Cargo Area Organizeryes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
leatherette/clothyes
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
License Plate Front Mounting Packageyes
Silver and Bright Chrome Grilleyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track60.3 in.
Length183.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume109.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.7 in.
Width71.4 in.
Rear track60.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Luxo Blue Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Smoky Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Mocha Bronze Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere, leatherette/cloth
  • Medium Titanium, leatherette/cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P235/45R18 94H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
