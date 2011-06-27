Estimated values
2005 Buick Terraza CXL Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,634
|$2,440
|$2,890
|Clean
|$1,526
|$2,279
|$2,694
|Average
|$1,311
|$1,955
|$2,304
|Rough
|$1,095
|$1,632
|$1,913
Estimated values
2005 Buick Terraza CX Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,687
|$2,445
|$2,868
|Clean
|$1,575
|$2,283
|$2,675
|Average
|$1,353
|$1,959
|$2,287
|Rough
|$1,130
|$1,635
|$1,899
Estimated values
2005 Buick Terraza CX AWD 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,998
|$2,709
|$3,108
|Clean
|$1,866
|$2,530
|$2,898
|Average
|$1,602
|$2,171
|$2,478
|Rough
|$1,339
|$1,812
|$2,058
Estimated values
2005 Buick Terraza CXL AWD 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,930
|$2,466
|$2,768
|Clean
|$1,802
|$2,303
|$2,581
|Average
|$1,548
|$1,976
|$2,207
|Rough
|$1,293
|$1,649
|$1,833