Used 1997 Buick Skylark Coupe Consumer Reviews
junk
Lower control arm bushing (driver side) popped out while under warranty. Passenger side popped out after out of warranty-$130 for control arm loaded w/new bushings-I installed it. Ignition switch went bad- THEFT light was flashing and no start-$540 to tow and repair. Windshield wiper motor went out-$230 new motor installed. Driver side window popped out of the track at top of window-haven't fixed it yet. Alternator went out-$95 with exchange-I installed it.Remote trunk release cable snapped. Remote filler door seized up.On it's second set of rotors.This car had 33000 miles when i bought it in 2000. It now has 72000 on it, so it's not like it has a hard life.
very satisfied.
I bought my car Limited Edition skylark last April with 80,000 miles on it and I have been driving it a lot and nothing major has happened in 8 months except for recently the fuel pump broke, but it was over 100,000 miles on it. This car has amazed me with is performance and its reliability
Buick Junkbox Review
A real junkbox that in the last two years has required extensive repair and replacement of various suspension, mechanical, electrical and other parts. I will never own another Buick.
Sponsored cars related to the Skylark
Related Used 1997 Buick Skylark Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner