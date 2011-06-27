  1. Home
Used 1997 Buick Skylark Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 Skylark
5(33%)4(33%)3(0%)2(34%)1(0%)
3.7
3 reviews
chris m, 03/21/2009
Lower control arm bushing (driver side) popped out while under warranty. Passenger side popped out after out of warranty-$130 for control arm loaded w/new bushings-I installed it. Ignition switch went bad- THEFT light was flashing and no start-$540 to tow and repair. Windshield wiper motor went out-$230 new motor installed. Driver side window popped out of the track at top of window-haven't fixed it yet. Alternator went out-$95 with exchange-I installed it.Remote trunk release cable snapped. Remote filler door seized up.On it's second set of rotors.This car had 33000 miles when i bought it in 2000. It now has 72000 on it, so it's not like it has a hard life.

very satisfied.

Cananopie, 12/12/2002
I bought my car Limited Edition skylark last April with 80,000 miles on it and I have been driving it a lot and nothing major has happened in 8 months except for recently the fuel pump broke, but it was over 100,000 miles on it. This car has amazed me with is performance and its reliability

Buick Junkbox Review

AZA, 12/18/2002
A real junkbox that in the last two years has required extensive repair and replacement of various suspension, mechanical, electrical and other parts. I will never own another Buick.

