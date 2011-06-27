Used 1997 Buick Skylark Coupe Consumer Reviews

chris m , 03/21/2009

0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Lower control arm bushing (driver side) popped out while under warranty. Passenger side popped out after out of warranty-$130 for control arm loaded w/new bushings-I installed it. Ignition switch went bad- THEFT light was flashing and no start-$540 to tow and repair. Windshield wiper motor went out-$230 new motor installed. Driver side window popped out of the track at top of window-haven't fixed it yet. Alternator went out-$95 with exchange-I installed it.Remote trunk release cable snapped. Remote filler door seized up.On it's second set of rotors.This car had 33000 miles when i bought it in 2000. It now has 72000 on it, so it's not like it has a hard life.