Estimated values
1993 Buick Skylark Custom 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$562
|$1,279
|$1,669
|Clean
|$492
|$1,123
|$1,465
|Average
|$353
|$810
|$1,057
|Rough
|$213
|$498
|$649
Estimated values
1993 Buick Skylark Gran Sport 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$562
|$1,279
|$1,669
|Clean
|$492
|$1,123
|$1,465
|Average
|$353
|$810
|$1,057
|Rough
|$213
|$498
|$649
Estimated values
1993 Buick Skylark Gran Sport 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$562
|$1,279
|$1,669
|Clean
|$492
|$1,123
|$1,465
|Average
|$353
|$810
|$1,057
|Rough
|$213
|$498
|$649
Estimated values
1993 Buick Skylark Custom 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$562
|$1,279
|$1,669
|Clean
|$492
|$1,123
|$1,465
|Average
|$353
|$810
|$1,057
|Rough
|$213
|$498
|$649
Estimated values
1993 Buick Skylark Limited 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$562
|$1,279
|$1,669
|Clean
|$492
|$1,123
|$1,465
|Average
|$353
|$810
|$1,057
|Rough
|$213
|$498
|$649
Estimated values
1993 Buick Skylark Limited 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$562
|$1,279
|$1,669
|Clean
|$492
|$1,123
|$1,465
|Average
|$353
|$810
|$1,057
|Rough
|$213
|$498
|$649