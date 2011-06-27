Used 1990 Buick Skylark Sedan Consumer Reviews

1990 Skylark w/ Noisy 2.5L Tech4 Engine James Robert , 06/05/2002 2 of 3 people found this review helpful This little car is a great A-to-B car or family car. The Tech 4 2.5l 4- cylinder is really noisy, but will run forever. I made the mistake of thinking it was valves tapping or an engine knock. But the two different machincs I took it to both said similar remarks, "The engine has a plasic timing gear that makes a lot of noise, even brand new, but it is nothing to worry about. Just keep up on regular maintence and she'll run forever." I have only heard of imports that reliable, not a Buick. But this car has shown me GM has and can make a reliable 4-cylinder car that last. At 129k miles it'll prbably go another 200k. Report Abuse

The best car to own (my first car) Gabe , 11/25/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Built tough, ran great, got some major work done on it, but if basic car maintenance is done than it will run great. No problems until it decided to be 19 years old and call it quits. Great car until then.

Too low Wildcat , 05/20/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car is too low. It's a pain to get in and out of. I really wish i never bought this car.

Great First Car andrew , 01/11/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought the car for 500 in 05, had 140k miles on it at the time. Great first car, had its problems here and there but nothing serious enough to ever leave me stranded, most reliable car ever owned, hit 175k on the odometer last month and seemed like it would have lasted the test of time if i hadnt been hit by someone, the tranny and engine worked splendid, the exterior had taken some damage over the long life she had but besides that the 3.3l V-6 ran fast and true and never gave me a bit of trouble, most expensive replace was probably belts and water pump, if you take car of this car it will last a life time,