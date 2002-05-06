Used 1990 Buick Skylark for Sale Near Me
3 listings
- 61,011 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,495
- 14,179 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,587
- 169,839 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$984
Consumer Reviews for the Buick Skylark
Overall Consumer Rating4.29 Reviews
James Robert,06/05/2002
This little car is a great A-to-B car or family car. The Tech 4 2.5l 4- cylinder is really noisy, but will run forever. I made the mistake of thinking it was valves tapping or an engine knock. But the two different machincs I took it to both said similar remarks, "The engine has a plasic timing gear that makes a lot of noise, even brand new, but it is nothing to worry about. Just keep up on regular maintence and she'll run forever." I have only heard of imports that reliable, not a Buick. But this car has shown me GM has and can make a reliable 4-cylinder car that last. At 129k miles it'll prbably go another 200k.