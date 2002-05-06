Used 1990 Buick Skylark for Sale Near Me

3 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Skylark Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  • 1995 Buick Skylark Custom
    used

    1995 Buick Skylark Custom

    61,011 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,495

    Details
  • 1997 Buick Skylark Gran Sport
    used

    1997 Buick Skylark Gran Sport

    14,179 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,587

    Details
  • 1997 Buick Skylark Custom
    used

    1997 Buick Skylark Custom

    169,839 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $984

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Buick Skylark searches:

Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Skylark
  4. Used 1990 Buick Skylark

Consumer Reviews for the Buick Skylark

Read recent reviews for the Buick Skylark
Overall Consumer Rating
4.29 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
  • 5
    (44%)
  • 4
    (44%)
  • 2
    (11%)
1990 Skylark w/ Noisy 2.5L Tech4 Engine
James Robert,06/05/2002
This little car is a great A-to-B car or family car. The Tech 4 2.5l 4- cylinder is really noisy, but will run forever. I made the mistake of thinking it was valves tapping or an engine knock. But the two different machincs I took it to both said similar remarks, "The engine has a plasic timing gear that makes a lot of noise, even brand new, but it is nothing to worry about. Just keep up on regular maintence and she'll run forever." I have only heard of imports that reliable, not a Buick. But this car has shown me GM has and can make a reliable 4-cylinder car that last. At 129k miles it'll prbably go another 200k.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Buick
Skylark
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to