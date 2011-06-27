  1. Home
Used 1993 Buick Roadmaster Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Roadmaster
4.5
2 reviews
List Price Estimate
$779 - $1,816
Tanker true

jimbochicago, 09/01/2002
Look out the windshield, and the view across the hood is one of limousine feel, deep color, stead V-8 quiet and cush. Sadly, it gets worse as you move back: the middle seats are almost a cruel trick in their shallow depth, so you're never quite sitting (unless you are shorter than 4 feet). Then the back, which should be all fun, has a nice seat, but crappy, flappy plastic covers over the spare, with locking screws that give up, stick out, and snag on the folding of the rear seat up and down. But, it handles, for a wagon, amazingly. It's fast, strong, smooth and durable. Last of the classic old indestructible V-8 monstermobiles.

Perre´s largest wagon ever

Perre S., 01/17/2006
Got this wagon from a friend at our head office. It´s sited in Skellefteå, up north in Sweden. Me and my girlfriend drove it from Skellefteå to Piteå about 100 km north of Skellefteå. It was a nice ride on a Swedish, late summer day. Four days later we started off to Stockholm, a trip for about 1000 km. The only problem was a small leak from the heater an some shake from the front brakes. The fuel consumption was 11.6 liters per 100 kilometers, very reasonable for this fullsize wagon. At home in city traffic it wants more like 12,5 to 16.0 liters per 100 km. Some tuning and a light gas foot will help to lower that.

