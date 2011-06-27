Used 1993 Buick Roadmaster Wagon Consumer Reviews

jimbochicago , 09/01/2002

Look out the windshield, and the view across the hood is one of limousine feel, deep color, stead V-8 quiet and cush. Sadly, it gets worse as you move back: the middle seats are almost a cruel trick in their shallow depth, so you're never quite sitting (unless you are shorter than 4 feet). Then the back, which should be all fun, has a nice seat, but crappy, flappy plastic covers over the spare, with locking screws that give up, stick out, and snag on the folding of the rear seat up and down. But, it handles, for a wagon, amazingly. It's fast, strong, smooth and durable. Last of the classic old indestructible V-8 monstermobiles.