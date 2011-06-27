Used 1991 Buick Riviera Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.8/451.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room55.9 in.
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
Measurements
Length198.3 in.
Curb weight3496 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.4 cu.ft.
Height53.6 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Torch Red
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Slate Gray
  • Medium Beechwood Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Light Beechwood Metallic
  • Light Auburn Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Dark Auburn Metallic
  • Alabaster
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
