Used 1991 Buick Riviera for Sale Near Me
4 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 35,649 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995
- 25,298 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,450
- 42,945 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$9,876
- 173,625 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$4,877
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Buick Riviera searches:
Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Buick Riviera
Read recent reviews for the Buick Riviera
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.84 Reviews
Report abuse
jph ,12/31/2004
My 1991 Buik Riveria was a strong engine powered car. I enjoyed driving it in the big city and the open country side. The Riveria was very quick at taking off at lights, leaving camaros and grand prix in the dust!! I had no major problems with the car untill it reached the age of 12. Maybe luck or just a good built car,I still enjoyed riding and driving in my riveria.The highway was great, since I could cruise at 80mph without a bit of worry. The car turned over great in the cold, no matter how cold the tempature was. I will miss you, but life moves on.