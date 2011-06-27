  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Riviera
  4. Used 1991 Buick Riviera
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1991 Buick Riviera Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Riviera
5(75%)4(25%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Rivieras for sale
List Price Estimate
$763 - $1,841
Used Riviera for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Strong engine and power train

jph , 12/31/2004
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

My 1991 Buik Riveria was a strong engine powered car. I enjoyed driving it in the big city and the open country side. The Riveria was very quick at taking off at lights, leaving camaros and grand prix in the dust!! I had no major problems with the car untill it reached the age of 12. Maybe luck or just a good built car,I still enjoyed riding and driving in my riveria.The highway was great, since I could cruise at 80mph without a bit of worry. The car turned over great in the cold, no matter how cold the tempature was. I will miss you, but life moves on.

Report Abuse

Luv it so much, I bought another1

w5243, 07/09/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I was never 1 to be what i callld a luxury car person, but I been hooked on it since i bought my 91 2years ago. This car has it all. Its a solid vehicle that gives you the (classy look), with a powerful enough engine and smooth transmission to give you the sporty feel.Other than the wear and tear that Ive put on it, Wearable parts(brakes, battery, tune up items, and a cuple extra parts due to my own mishapps I really dont recall haveing to ever fix anything on---yes I did, the crankshaft sensor.

Report Abuse

A Great Buy

varix77, 06/01/2005
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This Riviera is by far the best buy I have made to date.The car has great acceleration along with great style and quality.I suggest this car for anyone who loves a smooth ride with added style.

Report Abuse

I love this car

bonehead, 05/03/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have owned this car for close to three years one off which I was in Iraq, and it just sat for a year and still worked wonderfully when I came home. I have done nothing to fix it yet (besides a couple new tires) since owning it. It's almost 20 years old and works better than most of these new cars my friends own. I was a little hesitant on buying it but I'm glad I did.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Rivieras for sale

Related Used 1991 Buick Riviera info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles