Used 2014 Buick Regal Sedan Consumer Reviews
Good looking car, handles great but limited
I have had the car exactly 2 years. I still love the look and feel of the car. However, it needs to be a V6. It really whines when you floor it to get up to speed. The infotainment system is AWFUL. Slow response to finger touches or voice commands. Drops blue tooth calls. voice activation is terrible. It never understands what I am trying to say. The best feature is the adaptive cruise control. I must have on any car I buy in the future. Overall, I am still satisfied with the car. I enjoy getting into it and driving everyday. However, for $40+k I expect a better electronic system.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The Buick Regal is an amazing car.
I can't say enough great things about this vehicle. Most everything about this vehicle is "just perfect". It has that "just right" feel to it, in EVERY category. The size is great, not too small, not too big. Easy to get in and out of, front and back seats. The trunk is big! The 4 cylinder turbo gets really good mileage, but is strong enough to pin you back in your seat. Sporty and strong describes this engine. Pulls hard up to 100 mph. The interior design is classy and tasteful and all the controls are easy. Riding in this car makes you feel like you're in a much more expensive , luxury sports sedan. It's "Buick" quite, but gives you the feedback you need to drive it hard. The seats are nice and comfortable and there are no blind spots to speak of. I'd put this car up against anything germany or japan have to offer and if they beat this car in any category, you can bet that it would be by one that cost $20k more than this Regal.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love my Buick!
This an awesome car if you want to drive in comfort and style! Drives well and hopefully will last for a long time.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
honey of a car
be aware of the dealers extras, like etching,dealer prep, state taxes
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2014 Buick Regal premium 1
This is a great car watch the pricing it varies on mileage. I bought the exact same care for 2k less but 15k more miles unfortunately I totaled it so I was determined to buy the exact same car but got ripped off by the dealer
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
