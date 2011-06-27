Used 1992 Buick Regal Sedan Consumer Reviews

V6 handles very well, very reliable Katie , 08/14/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this about three and a half years ago with 80,000 mi. The body was in excellent condition for a car that was over 10 years old, no rust. It now has over 125,000 and still looks beautiful (despite the damage from a little run in with a deer). I've had to do very little routine maintenence outside oil changes (serpentine belt replacement, o-ring replacement, fuel pump, and starter). Smooth ride on the highway, hasn't given me too many problems and surprisingly decent gas mileage. Report Abuse

My first love. MERKURxr4i , 04/21/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful How many 20 year old males do you know, that are dying to own a Buick Regal Gran Sport? This was me, every day, asking my neighbor lady to sell me her car. One day she came home with a new car, & told me where I could find her 92 Regal. For 5K I drove home in my very first car. I've had that Buick for almost 4 years now, and the only complaint I have is the brakes. All 4 calipers, rotors, lines, & the booster have been replaced. The brake pads wear out every year just like clockwork. No matter what, the brakes always feel weak. Other than brakes & routine mantainence, I've had no major problems with the car. 126K & still running like a top. Report Abuse

Older, but don't want to give up motor kaylynn10 , 10/13/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Purchaed in 2/1992 and have had to only replace water pump and turning signal box. I live in Texas so the heat has wrecked paint job, leather seats in front. Last 3 months though radiator sprung leak, power steering and some basic electrical (1 power window, sunroof off and on again. It doesn't look great, but afraid to get rid of it. I've left many cars in the dust with speed of take-off (fast motor). Fuel injected if that makes a difference. Wish I knew if engine could be stabbed into another car. I would do that in a heartbeat. Oh year, when A/C worked it froze you out, even in 100+degrees. Love this car(and when I bought it I thought it was a granny car) No way. Report Abuse

1992 buick regal gs fkcz , 06/23/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought new 1992,overall good car,comfortable on long trips.I have had several maint.issues, but it has never stranded me.I have replaced alternator twice, front brake pads 4 times,front rotors once, water pump once.All the rest was normal main.,tires,battery Report Abuse