Used 1992 Buick Regal for Sale Near Me
630 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 172,343 miles
$2,995
- 87,885 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,950
- 80,821 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,300
- 170,455 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,450
- 99,111 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,388
- 104,415 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- Not Provided1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
- 205,142 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
- 117,239 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
- 117,807 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,695
- used
2017 Buick Regal10,672 miles
$16,999$2,805 Below Market
- 160,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
- 19,478 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,499$2,309 Below Market
- 14,048 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,999$1,968 Below Market
- used
2015 Buick Regal62,615 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,995$2,741 Below Market
- 38,515 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$12,971
- 46,354 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,500$3,641 Below Market
- 31,685 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,805$3,836 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Buick Regal searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Buick Regal
Read recent reviews for the Buick Regal
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.114 Reviews
Report abuse
Katie,08/14/2006
I bought this about three and a half years ago with 80,000 mi. The body was in excellent condition for a car that was over 10 years old, no rust. It now has over 125,000 and still looks beautiful (despite the damage from a little run in with a deer). I've had to do very little routine maintenence outside oil changes (serpentine belt replacement, o-ring replacement, fuel pump, and starter). Smooth ride on the highway, hasn't given me too many problems and surprisingly decent gas mileage.
Related Buick Regal info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible 2011
- Used Audi Q3 2018
- Used INFINITI QX70 2010
- Used Audi RS 3 2018
- Used Nissan Juke 2017
- Used Mercury Mariner Hybrid 2010
- Used Lincoln MKS 2016
- Used Dodge Avenger 2014
- Used Mazda CX-7 2012
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2018
- Used Cadillac ELR 2016
- Used Ford Crown Victoria 2011
- Used Ford E-Series Van 2014
- Used Dodge Viper 2014
- Used Buick Regal Sportback 2017
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Buick Lucerne Knoxville TN
- Used Buick Verano West Palm Beach FL
- Used Buick Regal Sportback Fayetteville NC
- Used Buick Enclave Odessa TX
- Used Buick Regal Sportback Plano TX
- Used Buick Cascada Plano TX
- Used Buick Enclave Austin TX
- Used Buick Verano Erie PA
- Used Buick Cascada Paterson NJ
- Used Buick Enclave Columbus GA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Buick Regal Sportback 2012 Cedar Rapids IA
- Used Buick Encore 2015 Pittsburgh PA
- Used Buick Envision 2017 Manassas VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon