Used 1992 Buick Regal for Sale Near Me

630 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Regal Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 630 listings
  • 1995 Buick Regal Custom
    used

    1995 Buick Regal Custom

    172,343 miles

    $2,995

    Details
  • 1996 Buick Regal Olympic Gold
    used

    1996 Buick Regal Olympic Gold

    87,885 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,950

    Details
  • 1998 Buick Regal GS
    used

    1998 Buick Regal GS

    80,821 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,300

    Details
  • 1998 Buick Regal LS
    used

    1998 Buick Regal LS

    170,455 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,450

    Details
  • 1999 Buick Regal LS
    used

    1999 Buick Regal LS

    99,111 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,388

    Details
  • 2000 Buick Regal LS
    used

    2000 Buick Regal LS

    104,415 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2000 Buick Regal LS
    used

    2000 Buick Regal LS

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,495

    Details
  • 2001 Buick Regal LS in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Buick Regal LS

    205,142 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $2,495

    Details
  • 2001 Buick Regal LS in Silver
    used

    2001 Buick Regal LS

    117,239 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2001 Buick Regal GS in Dark Red
    used

    2001 Buick Regal GS

    117,807 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,695

    Details
  • 2017 Buick Regal in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Buick Regal

    10,672 miles
    Great Deal

    $16,999

    $2,805 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Buick Regal LS in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Buick Regal LS

    160,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,495

    Details
  • 2017 Buick Regal Sport Touring in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Buick Regal Sport Touring

    19,478 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $15,499

    $2,309 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick Regal Premium II in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Buick Regal Premium II

    14,048 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $16,999

    $1,968 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Buick Regal in Black
    used

    2015 Buick Regal

    62,615 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $2,741 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick Regal Sport Touring in Silver
    used

    2017 Buick Regal Sport Touring

    38,515 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $12,971

    Details
  • 2017 Buick Regal Premium II in Black
    used

    2017 Buick Regal Premium II

    46,354 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,500

    $3,641 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Buick Regal GS in Black
    used

    2017 Buick Regal GS

    31,685 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,805

    $3,836 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Buick Regal searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 630 listings
  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Regal
  4. Used 1992 Buick Regal

Consumer Reviews for the Buick Regal

Read recent reviews for the Buick Regal
Overall Consumer Rating
4.114 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
  • 5
    (29%)
  • 4
    (64%)
  • 2
    (7%)
V6 handles very well, very reliable
Katie,08/14/2006
I bought this about three and a half years ago with 80,000 mi. The body was in excellent condition for a car that was over 10 years old, no rust. It now has over 125,000 and still looks beautiful (despite the damage from a little run in with a deer). I've had to do very little routine maintenence outside oil changes (serpentine belt replacement, o-ring replacement, fuel pump, and starter). Smooth ride on the highway, hasn't given me too many problems and surprisingly decent gas mileage.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Buick
Regal
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Buick Regal info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings