Vehicle overview

The 2007 Buick Rainier represents the company's sole foray into the luxury SUV market. Based on the same body-on-frame midsize SUV platform shared by the Chevrolet TrailBlazer and GMC Envoy, the Rainier incorporates distinctive styling elements such as an ellipsoid grille and unique lighting clusters. To emphasize the intended luxury persona, Buick's "QuietTuning" directive features additional sound insulation in key points (such as the engine compartment) and even an acoustic laminate coating for the windshield and front side windows. But other than the styling tweaks and hushed cabin, the Rainier looks, feels and drives like its GM cousins. Compared to its premium-brand competition, the Buick falls short in the areas of interior materials and build quality.

As expected, the 2007 Rainier's forte is a plush, quiet ride. Power is ample with the standard inline six, and more than enough with the optional V8. Indeed, consumers who go for a spin around the dealer's block may be initially impressed, and the Rainier's truck-based chassis also proves capable off-road. But in the real world of workday commutes, day-care carpools and unpredictable drivers, the Buick Rainier's lack of confident handling at higher speeds hurts it when compared to segment leaders such as the Toyota 4Runner, Mercury Mountaineer and Volkswagen Touareg. Any of those will provide an equally comfortable ride along with a more sure-footed feel during everyday driving and especially during quick transitions, such as when performing an evasive maneuver.