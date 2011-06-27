  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(15)
2007 Buick Rainier Review

Pros & Cons

  • Hushed ride, powerful V8 option, easy ingress and egress, respectable off-road ability.
  • Inconsistent build and materials quality, sloppy handling, missing some key safety features, lacks storage space.
Buick Rainier for Sale
List Price Estimate
$2,356 - $3,693
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although quiet and powerful, especially in V8 form, the 2007 Buick Rainier otherwise fails to look and act the part of a luxury SUV.

Vehicle overview

The 2007 Buick Rainier represents the company's sole foray into the luxury SUV market. Based on the same body-on-frame midsize SUV platform shared by the Chevrolet TrailBlazer and GMC Envoy, the Rainier incorporates distinctive styling elements such as an ellipsoid grille and unique lighting clusters. To emphasize the intended luxury persona, Buick's "QuietTuning" directive features additional sound insulation in key points (such as the engine compartment) and even an acoustic laminate coating for the windshield and front side windows. But other than the styling tweaks and hushed cabin, the Rainier looks, feels and drives like its GM cousins. Compared to its premium-brand competition, the Buick falls short in the areas of interior materials and build quality.

As expected, the 2007 Rainier's forte is a plush, quiet ride. Power is ample with the standard inline six, and more than enough with the optional V8. Indeed, consumers who go for a spin around the dealer's block may be initially impressed, and the Rainier's truck-based chassis also proves capable off-road. But in the real world of workday commutes, day-care carpools and unpredictable drivers, the Buick Rainier's lack of confident handling at higher speeds hurts it when compared to segment leaders such as the Toyota 4Runner, Mercury Mountaineer and Volkswagen Touareg. Any of those will provide an equally comfortable ride along with a more sure-footed feel during everyday driving and especially during quick transitions, such as when performing an evasive maneuver.

2007 Buick Rainier models

The Buick Rainier comes as a five passenger, four-door SUV in one CXL trim level. Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, simulated wood accents, power front seats, memory positions for the seats and mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, a CD player and OnStar telematics. Among the options are a sunroof, power adjustable pedals, heated seats, satellite radio, a six-disc CD changer, a navigation system and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system.

2007 Highlights

Other than the OnStar system adopting a "turn-by-turn" navigation function and the shuffling of a few colors, the Buick Rainier stands pat for 2007.

Performance & mpg

Buyers have a choice of two competent engines in the Rainier SUV. Standard is a 4.2-liter inline six shared with other GM SUVs that makes an impressive 291 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. Overall performance with the six is more than adequate, but those who plan on heavy towing should consider the brawny 5.3-liter V8 (300 hp and 330 lb-ft of torque). With the V8, maximum towing capacity is rated at 6,700 pounds. Either way, a four-speed automatic is the sole transmission choice, but this is not a problem as the gearbox furnishes smooth, timely shifts regardless of driving conditions. The Rainier is offered in two-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions.

Safety

Stability control, antilock disc brakes and a one-year subscription to OnStar are standard. Optional are full-length head curtain airbags. Although seat-mounted side airbags are not available, a side curtain airbag-equipped 2007 Buick Rainier received five stars (the highest rating possible) in NHTSA's side-impact testing for front- and rear-passenger protection. In NHTSA frontal-impact tests, the Rainier garnered a three-star rating for the driver and four stars for the front passenger. However, in IIHS frontal offset testing, the Buick managed just a "Marginal" rating, the second lowest out of four.

Driving

The inline six doesn't feel particularly strong at lower rpm, though it comes alive once in the midrange. Equipped with the "5300" V8, the Buick Rainier has more than enough power to get around quickly. Highway passing maneuvers are effortless as well, even on steep uphill grades. Handling dynamics are not equal to the Rainier's strong straight-line performance, however. Although truck-based SUVs are still not expected to have the reflexes of cars (or even car-based SUVs), the Buick SUV and its GM stablemates fall well behind peers like the 4Runner, Durango and Mountaineer. When asked to make rapid directional changes during slalom testing, the rear end tends to feel skittish. Standard stability control will keep it on course in most situations, but still, this kind of behavior and seat-of-the-pants feeling does not instill confidence when faced with real-life emergency maneuvers. Likewise, the steering feels sloppy on center and generally disconnected because of slow responses and a lack of road feel.

Interior

Sadly, the Rainier's cabin furnishings are heavily derivative of GM's lower-line SUVs and fail to provide the authentic luxury ambience required in an upscale vehicle. The leather upholstery on the seating surfaces looks and feels luxurious, but the accompanying vinyl trim used elsewhere on the seats is of low quality. Handsome gauges help, but those are offset by iffy ergonomics that include GM's convoluted three-on-one signal/wiper/cruise stalk and a tiny black nub that's used for power mirror adjustment. The cabin is noticeably quieter when compared to nearly any other SUV in this price range, but seat comfort is only average. With the rear seat folded down, there are 80 cubic feet of cargo space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Buick Rainier.

5(80%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
15 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2007 RANIER
BILL GILL,08/20/2006
I think this is a very under-rated SUV. It is so much nicer than the Envoy which is more popular. Very quiet and the fuel economy is about like everything else.
Great Value and Under-Rated by Editors
RonP,11/28/2007
With over 17,000 miles on my Rainier, there have been zero problems with the vehicle. I purchased the Rainier because the seats in my 2004 LeSabre were so uncomfortable my wife could not ride in it for any distance, even though we had zero problems with it over 85,000 miles and still experienced 32 mpg on the highway and 22 in my commute to work. The Rainier's ride is great, wind noise in minimal, seating comfort is perfect (I'm 6'4" and my wife is 5'6"), and the towing and carrying flexibility are outstanding. While the mpg averages are less than the LeSabre, I still average slightly over 22 mpg on the highway and a little over 15 mpg commuting to work. This was Buick's best kept secret!
Buick Enthusiast
Buick Enthusiast,05/27/2008
Smooth and quiet ride, just what you would expect from Buick. The features of am import luxury car in an SUV.
Not a quiet cabin ride
alex dunn,01/03/2007
The 2004 Rainier that I had rode a lot quietier. This 2007 has a wind noise starting at 35 mph and gets louder. I have had it back to 2 different dealers for this problem as suggested by GM motors. They can doing nothing at this time because of no recalls or service bulletins. It seems to me that it is the door seals on the back. Sounds like the back window is open a little on both sides
See all 15 reviews of the 2007 Buick Rainier
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
291 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Buick Rainier features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2007 Buick Rainier

