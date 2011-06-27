Used 2005 Buick Rainier SUV Consumer Reviews
2005 Rainier
I have had no problems with the car so far. It's very reliable. The ride is very comfortable. It feels like you are driving a car, but you're just sitting higher up.
Love it!
I have been reading about this model for over a year. I was so happy to find a 2005 w/only 1 owner. It also had low miles and looked brand new! Now lets talk about the ride. Love it! It handles well and it is heavy for a short SUV and I feel safe in it.
Great SUV
W have been very happy with this vehicle, one of the best we have had. We took it to Florida and back to Micigan and it was great. I have only had to change the oil two times in over a year.
Love my Buick
I've had my Buick for four months now and I really fell in love with it. It is the most comfortable SUV that I have ridden in. The ride is like my cousin's Cadillac.
Most Underated SUV
I test drove many of the SUV's including the new Ford Edge. The Buick Rainier beats them all in ride, comfort, and style. This has to be the most under-rated vehicle in its class. A tremendous used car value.
