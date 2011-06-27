Used 2005 Buick Rainier SUV Consumer Reviews

2005 Rainier Pat , 09/07/2006 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I have had no problems with the car so far. It's very reliable. The ride is very comfortable. It feels like you are driving a car, but you're just sitting higher up. Report Abuse

Love it! Jennifer , 02/04/2008 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I have been reading about this model for over a year. I was so happy to find a 2005 w/only 1 owner. It also had low miles and looked brand new! Now lets talk about the ride. Love it! It handles well and it is heavy for a short SUV and I feel safe in it. Report Abuse

Great SUV Hannah DeLisle , 11/16/2005 8 of 8 people found this review helpful W have been very happy with this vehicle, one of the best we have had. We took it to Florida and back to Micigan and it was great. I have only had to change the oil two times in over a year. Report Abuse

Love my Buick stryen10 , 12/19/2006 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I've had my Buick for four months now and I really fell in love with it. It is the most comfortable SUV that I have ridden in. The ride is like my cousin's Cadillac. Report Abuse