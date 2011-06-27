  1. Home
Used 2005 Buick Rainier SUV Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2005 Rainier

Pat, 09/07/2006
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I have had no problems with the car so far. It's very reliable. The ride is very comfortable. It feels like you are driving a car, but you're just sitting higher up.



Love it!

Jennifer, 02/04/2008
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I have been reading about this model for over a year. I was so happy to find a 2005 w/only 1 owner. It also had low miles and looked brand new! Now lets talk about the ride. Love it! It handles well and it is heavy for a short SUV and I feel safe in it.



Great SUV

Hannah DeLisle, 11/16/2005
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

W have been very happy with this vehicle, one of the best we have had. We took it to Florida and back to Micigan and it was great. I have only had to change the oil two times in over a year.



Love my Buick

stryen10, 12/19/2006
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I've had my Buick for four months now and I really fell in love with it. It is the most comfortable SUV that I have ridden in. The ride is like my cousin's Cadillac.



Most Underated SUV

Randy Bloem, 04/21/2007
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I test drove many of the SUV's including the new Ford Edge. The Buick Rainier beats them all in ride, comfort, and style. This has to be the most under-rated vehicle in its class. A tremendous used car value.


