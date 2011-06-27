Estimated values
2010 Buick Lucerne CXL Special Edition 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,859
|$6,286
|$7,275
|Clean
|$4,517
|$5,850
|$6,753
|Average
|$3,833
|$4,977
|$5,710
|Rough
|$3,150
|$4,104
|$4,666
Estimated values
2010 Buick Lucerne CXL-5 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,561
|$3,818
|$4,026
|Clean
|$3,310
|$3,553
|$3,737
|Average
|$2,809
|$3,023
|$3,159
|Rough
|$2,308
|$2,493
|$2,582
Estimated values
2010 Buick Lucerne CX-2 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,499
|$6,904
|$7,885
|Clean
|$5,112
|$6,425
|$7,319
|Average
|$4,339
|$5,466
|$6,188
|Rough
|$3,565
|$4,508
|$5,056
Estimated values
2010 Buick Lucerne Super 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,659
|$7,236
|$8,331
|Clean
|$5,261
|$6,734
|$7,733
|Average
|$4,465
|$5,729
|$6,538
|Rough
|$3,669
|$4,725
|$5,343
Estimated values
2010 Buick Lucerne CXL-3 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,695
|$5,820
|$6,609
|Clean
|$4,365
|$5,416
|$6,135
|Average
|$3,704
|$4,608
|$5,187
|Rough
|$3,043
|$3,800
|$4,238
Estimated values
2010 Buick Lucerne CXL Premium 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,954
|$6,538
|$7,630
|Clean
|$4,605
|$6,084
|$7,082
|Average
|$3,908
|$5,176
|$5,988
|Rough
|$3,211
|$4,268
|$4,893
Estimated values
2010 Buick Lucerne CX 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,000
|$6,530
|$7,587
|Clean
|$4,648
|$6,077
|$7,043
|Average
|$3,944
|$5,170
|$5,954
|Rough
|$3,241
|$4,263
|$4,866
Estimated values
2010 Buick Lucerne CXL-4 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,970
|$6,942
|$7,645
|Clean
|$5,550
|$6,460
|$7,096
|Average
|$4,710
|$5,496
|$6,000
|Rough
|$3,870
|$4,532
|$4,903
Estimated values
2010 Buick Lucerne CXL 4dr Sedan (3.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,799
|$6,216
|$7,196
|Clean
|$4,462
|$5,784
|$6,680
|Average
|$3,787
|$4,921
|$5,647
|Rough
|$3,111
|$4,058
|$4,615