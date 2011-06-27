Estimated values
2009 Toyota Avalon XL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,339
|$6,984
|$8,025
|Clean
|$4,932
|$6,459
|$7,406
|Average
|$4,119
|$5,410
|$6,169
|Rough
|$3,306
|$4,361
|$4,932
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Avalon Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,231
|$8,143
|$9,354
|Clean
|$5,757
|$7,532
|$8,633
|Average
|$4,808
|$6,308
|$7,190
|Rough
|$3,859
|$5,085
|$5,748
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Avalon XLS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,768
|$7,520
|$8,629
|Clean
|$5,329
|$6,955
|$7,963
|Average
|$4,450
|$5,825
|$6,633
|Rough
|$3,572
|$4,696
|$5,303