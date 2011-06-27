  1. Home
Used 1994 Buick LeSabre Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 LeSabre
1994 Buick LeSabre Expert

Babe, 09/11/2015
Custom 4dr Sedan
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

This may sound bold; however, I consider myself an expert on the 1994 Buick LeSabre, please let me explain. I purchased my 1994 LeSabre Custom, BRAND NEW, back in October, 1994. I live in a suburb of Chicago and this is where my LeSabre has resided, it's entire life. The car has always been adult driven, never abused and kept in the garage for the first 10 years of its life. It is September of 2015 and the car currently has 160,000 miles. Engine: The 3.8L (or 3800) is arguably the best engine that G.M. has every produced. As far as my Buick is concerned, the engine was trouble free up to 126,000 miles until it developed a few issues. These included, several things failing at approximately the same time including: Crack Position Sensor failing, brake lines rusting away, alternator malfunction and lower intake manifold gasket failure. Being a pretty good backyard mechanic, I was able to repair all of these by myself. Transmission: Absolutely trouble free. However, I did have the transmission fluid changed every 25k miles. Interior: My car's seats are still in excellent condition. The center console's lock broke and the hinge failed. I did not fix this. The headliner's glue failed and it sagged badly. To fix this I purchased a replacement headliner on eBay for $40 and two cans of spray adhesive for $20. The headliner looks brand new again. The carpeting is still in fairly good condition with me cleaning it regularly. Body: This is the where the problems exist. The rocker panels rusted out. I purchased new rocker panels on eBay for $25/ea., removed the old, rusted one and welded on the new ones. They once again look like new. The subframe is prone to failure. I base this comment on much research on the internet. My car was Ziebarted and I believe this saved my car's subframe. However, my subframe bolts were still impacted with them rusting and one snapping off in the unibody. Bis PITA to get it out! After I did get the broken bolt out, I replaced all of the bushings and bolts. Suspension: I recently replaced the front tie rods, the rear toe links, the front and rear ball joints, the front sway bar links and the bellows boots (which protect the inner tie rods and steering rack). Finally, despite this car having a few issues over the years, I still think this is one of the best cars I have ever owned. I recently gave it to my son, who drove it to college, where it is now.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

IM LOVING IT

brandon 25, 09/11/2009
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

I bought this car for one thousand dollars I've had it of nine months no problem at all I gotta say one of the best cars I've ever driven I wish I would of knew how good this car was before I bought my Ford in 2005 I never would of bought it. Driving my Buick is like driving on clouds.

Report Abuse

Who you fooling?

Fred Salmon, 06/17/2010
6 of 8 people found this review helpful

Just to let you know that my 1994 Buick limited 3.8 Liter has always got around 30-34 MPG since I owed her. She has over 190,000 miles on her now and going strong. Somebody is blowing smoke telling you that you only get 20 MPG.

Report Abuse

My Car Rocks

jstoney14, 04/17/2013
4 of 7 people found this review helpful

It rides great.

Report Abuse

car still moving at 200,274300

Ball, 07/25/2009
4 of 7 people found this review helpful

I have 200,0000 mile on this car.IT is still moving/driveable.

Report Abuse
