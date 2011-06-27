  1. Home
Used 1992 Buick LeSabre Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 LeSabre
4.3
26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Pretty cool car

yesnoyes, 10/22/2012
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This car has been my first and only car besides a 1993 Toyota Corrola. I like the size of the car, as I am a fan or larger size cars. The buick I drive is beat up, and old, it sat for many years without driving, and has been through alot. Despite the fact that the entire car is a cosmetic issue and that the paint is peeling off, I love it. It's comfortable, huge, and it has a large 3.8 v6 engine that gives it alot of power. Mine has terrible gas mileage, and it died once due to a broken crank, but I still love the car. Very comfortable, large, and powerful car. I hope to own it for a long time. [non-permissible content removed].

Bought it NEW in 1992

SBRCMT, 10/12/2009
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

Far and above the most comfortable automobile I have ever driven or been a passenger in. Great little engine, will take the Smokey Mountain grade and curves without faltering. Great gas mileage. Low maintenance, of course, I keep "her" garaged 100 percent. I have tried some of the current models for comfort and power, and they fail the test.

Best car ever made!

porcelinasoma, 08/25/2012
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought this car nine years ago for $500 with about 130,000 miles on it. It was an awesome deal for reliability and I seriously got my money's worth out of it. It had some problems due to age and my lack of money to keep it maintained as well as I should have. The radiator system began losing freeze plugs one after the other, and it had a cracked intake manifold, so I was constantly filling the radiator. With better maintenance, I would have had fewer issues. The car is tons of fun to drive and handled better than any car I have ever driven in my life. This car's body is so strong that I drove it home safely after a tree fell directly on top of it in a storm, and it ran like a charm.

Second one

larry, 12/16/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Bought a 92 limited with 69,000 miles for $1800 dollars that 85 yr old lady traded in. Arctic white, very tight, nice looking with red leather interior. So far with 3000 miles no problems. Average 28mpg in comfort and safety. I'm not a fan of the 4 speed overdrive auto so I am careful with it.

Proud Owner

Al, 01/09/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this 92 LeSabre brand new. I still own the car today because it seems to be the vehicle we always depend on although many new ones have been purchased since then. The car has almost 300 thousand miles on it now and is still as dependable as the day we bought it. We keep the oil changed every 3000 mile and other than shocks, have replaced nothing on it. It is still original.

