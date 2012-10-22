Used 1992 Buick LeSabre for Sale Near Me
107 listings
- 89,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$950
- 75,418 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,900
- 116,487 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,490
- 154,466 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500
- 146,751 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500
- 139,772 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,900
- 96,427 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,988
- 78,406 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 208,567 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$2,472
- 150,615 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995$1,071 Below Market
- 113,326 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,988$1,242 Below Market
- 146,007 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$2,495$715 Below Market
- 72,076 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,991
- 35,357 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,999
- 109,545 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,991
- 139,751 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,450
- 202,865 miles
$1,099
- 172,869 milesTitle issue, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,777
Consumer Reviews for the Buick LeSabre
Read recent reviews for the Buick LeSabre
Overall Consumer Rating4.326 Reviews
yesnoyes,10/22/2012
This car has been my first and only car besides a 1993 Toyota Corrola. I like the size of the car, as I am a fan or larger size cars. The buick I drive is beat up, and old, it sat for many years without driving, and has been through alot. Despite the fact that the entire car is a cosmetic issue and that the paint is peeling off, I love it. It's comfortable, huge, and it has a large 3.8 v6 engine that gives it alot of power. Mine has terrible gas mileage, and it died once due to a broken crank, but I still love the car. Very comfortable, large, and powerful car. I hope to own it for a long time. [non-permissible content removed].
