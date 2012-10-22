Used 1992 Buick LeSabre for Sale Near Me

107 listings
  • 1992 Buick LeSabre Custom
    used

    1992 Buick LeSabre Custom

    89,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $950

  • 1992 Buick LeSabre Custom
    used

    1992 Buick LeSabre Custom

    75,418 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,900

  • 1992 Buick LeSabre Limited
    used

    1992 Buick LeSabre Limited

    116,487 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,490

  • 1992 Buick LeSabre Custom
    used

    1992 Buick LeSabre Custom

    154,466 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,500

  • 1995 Buick LeSabre Limited
    used

    1995 Buick LeSabre Limited

    146,751 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,500

  • 1996 Buick LeSabre Limited
    used

    1996 Buick LeSabre Limited

    139,772 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,900

  • 1997 Buick LeSabre Custom
    used

    1997 Buick LeSabre Custom

    96,427 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,988

  • 1999 Buick LeSabre Limited
    used

    1999 Buick LeSabre Limited

    78,406 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

  • 1999 Buick LeSabre Custom
    used

    1999 Buick LeSabre Custom

    208,567 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,472

  • 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom
    used

    2000 Buick LeSabre Custom

    150,615 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $1,995

    $1,071 Below Market
  • 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom
    used

    2000 Buick LeSabre Custom

    113,326 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $2,988

    $1,242 Below Market
  • 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom
    used

    2000 Buick LeSabre Custom

    146,007 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $2,495

    $715 Below Market
  • 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom
    used

    2000 Buick LeSabre Custom

    72,076 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,991

  • 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom
    used

    2000 Buick LeSabre Custom

    35,357 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,999

  • 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom
    used

    2000 Buick LeSabre Custom

    109,545 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,991

  • 2000 Buick LeSabre Limited
    used

    2000 Buick LeSabre Limited

    139,751 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,450

  • 2000 Buick LeSabre Limited
    used

    2000 Buick LeSabre Limited

    202,865 miles

    $1,099

  • 2000 Buick LeSabre Custom
    used

    2000 Buick LeSabre Custom

    172,869 miles
    Title issue, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,777

Pretty cool car
yesnoyes,10/22/2012
This car has been my first and only car besides a 1993 Toyota Corrola. I like the size of the car, as I am a fan or larger size cars. The buick I drive is beat up, and old, it sat for many years without driving, and has been through alot. Despite the fact that the entire car is a cosmetic issue and that the paint is peeling off, I love it. It's comfortable, huge, and it has a large 3.8 v6 engine that gives it alot of power. Mine has terrible gas mileage, and it died once due to a broken crank, but I still love the car. Very comfortable, large, and powerful car. I hope to own it for a long time. [non-permissible content removed].
