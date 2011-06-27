Used 1991 Buick LeSabre Sedan Consumer Reviews
2nd owner
I bought this car as a 2nd owner with 92000 miles. I put 25000 miles on it since. I paid 900 $ for it , It coasts very good & good gas mileage, 20 - 22mpg. The 3.8 v- 6 is very strong. The tranny shifts good & I reccomend this car. It's kinda plain looking but with it being paid for it is far better than having car payments. The power of the engine is a key point in the ownership. The 3.8 v- 6 is now in the GM flagship v-g for the last 20 somthing years.
I would buy another
I have had my car since 1996 and could probably count 6 times that I have had to have anything done to it, besides general maintenance. The most extensive repair has been an alternator! This is the second Buick I have owned and I only traded because I was driving a Century T-type and needed more room. Everyone knows it as the "granny-mobile", I don't mind it though, I will drive it until it decides to quit for good. It has just turned over to 176,400 miles.
Value of Buick LeSabre
This Buick LeSabre has been well cared for with regular service, new struts, lots of very clean trunk space. There are no tears or scratches to the clean well kept interior. A new radio was installed last year with a CD player, multiple AM/FM bands and stereo speakers - front and back.
That car that wont die
I bought this car with 172,000 miles for only $950. Aside from peeling pant, bad radio, old AC charge and a few interior defects from a smoker being previous owner, the engine and transmission has been the one of the best I have driven. I am at 182,000 miles now. When my dad and I looked at it and tested the oil and transmission fluids, it was almost like new. And this "granny mobile" with the 3.8 v6 will haul the mail! I have driven other 3.8s an a 4.2v8 and only the Caddy with the V8 will beat this car off the line. I suspect this car will go (with a few repairs and refurbs of detail work) until I literally drive it into something.
buick lesabre
excellent riding car. very little maintenance problems.
