2016 Ford Expedition Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,435$22,959$25,504
Clean$19,755$22,202$24,664
Average$18,395$20,688$22,982
Rough$17,035$19,174$21,300
Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,874$29,717$32,589
Clean$25,980$28,737$31,515
Average$24,192$26,778$29,365
Rough$22,403$24,818$27,216
Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,690$31,532$34,404
Clean$27,735$30,492$33,269
Average$25,826$28,413$31,000
Rough$23,917$26,333$28,732
Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition EL Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,194$35,294$38,426
Clean$31,123$34,130$37,159
Average$28,981$31,803$34,625
Rough$26,838$29,475$32,091
Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,631$24,126$26,643
Clean$20,911$23,331$25,764
Average$19,472$21,740$24,007
Rough$18,033$20,149$22,250
Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,647$30,492$33,366
Clean$26,727$29,487$32,266
Average$24,887$27,476$30,065
Rough$23,048$25,465$27,865
Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,884$24,359$26,858
Clean$21,156$23,556$25,972
Average$19,699$21,950$24,201
Rough$18,243$20,343$22,430
Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,152$28,950$31,774
Clean$25,282$27,996$30,727
Average$23,542$26,087$28,631
Rough$21,802$24,178$26,536
Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,920$23,469$26,038
Clean$20,224$22,695$25,179
Average$18,832$21,147$23,462
Rough$17,440$19,600$21,745
Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,181$26,894$29,632
Clean$23,376$26,007$28,655
Average$21,767$24,233$26,701
Rough$20,158$22,460$24,747
Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,224$32,311$35,428
Clean$28,252$31,246$34,259
Average$26,307$29,115$31,923
Rough$24,363$26,984$29,587
Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,820$24,409$27,020
Clean$21,094$23,605$26,129
Average$19,642$21,995$24,347
Rough$18,190$20,385$22,566
Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,551$32,264$35,005
Clean$28,568$31,200$33,851
Average$26,602$29,072$31,543
Rough$24,635$26,945$29,234
Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,711$30,842$34,000
Clean$26,789$29,825$32,879
Average$24,946$27,791$30,637
Rough$23,102$25,757$28,394
Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,488$21,632$23,796
Clean$18,840$20,919$23,012
Average$17,543$19,493$21,442
Rough$16,246$18,066$19,873
Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,232$31,095$33,988
Clean$27,293$30,070$32,867
Average$25,414$28,019$30,626
Rough$23,536$25,969$28,384
Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,375$34,474$37,607
Clean$30,331$33,338$36,367
Average$28,243$31,064$33,887
Rough$26,155$28,791$31,407
Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,245$32,862$35,510
Clean$29,239$31,778$34,339
Average$27,227$29,611$31,997
Rough$25,214$27,444$29,655
Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,892$19,741$21,610
Clean$17,296$19,090$20,897
Average$16,106$17,789$19,472
Rough$14,915$16,487$18,047
Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition EL Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,100$32,968$35,868
Clean$29,098$31,881$34,685
Average$27,095$29,707$32,320
Rough$25,093$27,533$29,955
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Ford Expedition on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,840 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,919 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Expedition is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,840 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,919 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Ford Expedition, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,840 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,919 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Ford Expedition. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Ford Expedition and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Ford Expedition ranges from $16,246 to $23,796, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Ford Expedition is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.