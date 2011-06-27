Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,435
|$22,959
|$25,504
|Clean
|$19,755
|$22,202
|$24,664
|Average
|$18,395
|$20,688
|$22,982
|Rough
|$17,035
|$19,174
|$21,300
Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,874
|$29,717
|$32,589
|Clean
|$25,980
|$28,737
|$31,515
|Average
|$24,192
|$26,778
|$29,365
|Rough
|$22,403
|$24,818
|$27,216
Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,690
|$31,532
|$34,404
|Clean
|$27,735
|$30,492
|$33,269
|Average
|$25,826
|$28,413
|$31,000
|Rough
|$23,917
|$26,333
|$28,732
Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition EL Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,194
|$35,294
|$38,426
|Clean
|$31,123
|$34,130
|$37,159
|Average
|$28,981
|$31,803
|$34,625
|Rough
|$26,838
|$29,475
|$32,091
Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,631
|$24,126
|$26,643
|Clean
|$20,911
|$23,331
|$25,764
|Average
|$19,472
|$21,740
|$24,007
|Rough
|$18,033
|$20,149
|$22,250
Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,647
|$30,492
|$33,366
|Clean
|$26,727
|$29,487
|$32,266
|Average
|$24,887
|$27,476
|$30,065
|Rough
|$23,048
|$25,465
|$27,865
Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,884
|$24,359
|$26,858
|Clean
|$21,156
|$23,556
|$25,972
|Average
|$19,699
|$21,950
|$24,201
|Rough
|$18,243
|$20,343
|$22,430
Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,152
|$28,950
|$31,774
|Clean
|$25,282
|$27,996
|$30,727
|Average
|$23,542
|$26,087
|$28,631
|Rough
|$21,802
|$24,178
|$26,536
Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,920
|$23,469
|$26,038
|Clean
|$20,224
|$22,695
|$25,179
|Average
|$18,832
|$21,147
|$23,462
|Rough
|$17,440
|$19,600
|$21,745
Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,181
|$26,894
|$29,632
|Clean
|$23,376
|$26,007
|$28,655
|Average
|$21,767
|$24,233
|$26,701
|Rough
|$20,158
|$22,460
|$24,747
Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,224
|$32,311
|$35,428
|Clean
|$28,252
|$31,246
|$34,259
|Average
|$26,307
|$29,115
|$31,923
|Rough
|$24,363
|$26,984
|$29,587
Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition EL XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,820
|$24,409
|$27,020
|Clean
|$21,094
|$23,605
|$26,129
|Average
|$19,642
|$21,995
|$24,347
|Rough
|$18,190
|$20,385
|$22,566
Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,551
|$32,264
|$35,005
|Clean
|$28,568
|$31,200
|$33,851
|Average
|$26,602
|$29,072
|$31,543
|Rough
|$24,635
|$26,945
|$29,234
Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,711
|$30,842
|$34,000
|Clean
|$26,789
|$29,825
|$32,879
|Average
|$24,946
|$27,791
|$30,637
|Rough
|$23,102
|$25,757
|$28,394
Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition XL Fleet 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,488
|$21,632
|$23,796
|Clean
|$18,840
|$20,919
|$23,012
|Average
|$17,543
|$19,493
|$21,442
|Rough
|$16,246
|$18,066
|$19,873
Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,232
|$31,095
|$33,988
|Clean
|$27,293
|$30,070
|$32,867
|Average
|$25,414
|$28,019
|$30,626
|Rough
|$23,536
|$25,969
|$28,384
Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,375
|$34,474
|$37,607
|Clean
|$30,331
|$33,338
|$36,367
|Average
|$28,243
|$31,064
|$33,887
|Rough
|$26,155
|$28,791
|$31,407
Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,245
|$32,862
|$35,510
|Clean
|$29,239
|$31,778
|$34,339
|Average
|$27,227
|$29,611
|$31,997
|Rough
|$25,214
|$27,444
|$29,655
Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition XL Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,892
|$19,741
|$21,610
|Clean
|$17,296
|$19,090
|$20,897
|Average
|$16,106
|$17,789
|$19,472
|Rough
|$14,915
|$16,487
|$18,047
Estimated values
2016 Ford Expedition EL Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,100
|$32,968
|$35,868
|Clean
|$29,098
|$31,881
|$34,685
|Average
|$27,095
|$29,707
|$32,320
|Rough
|$25,093
|$27,533
|$29,955