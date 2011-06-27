  1. Home
2000 GMC Yukon XL Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2000 GMC Yukon XL 2500 SLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,698$5,502$6,474
Clean$3,318$4,936$5,808
Average$2,556$3,804$4,476
Rough$1,795$2,671$3,143
Estimated values
2000 GMC Yukon XL 2500 SLE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,831$4,459$5,336
Clean$2,539$4,000$4,787
Average$1,957$3,082$3,689
Rough$1,374$2,165$2,591
Estimated values
2000 GMC Yukon XL 2500 SLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,503$4,201$5,117
Clean$2,246$3,769$4,590
Average$1,730$2,904$3,537
Rough$1,215$2,040$2,484
Estimated values
2000 GMC Yukon XL 2500 SLE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,274$2,646$2,846
Clean$2,040$2,374$2,553
Average$1,572$1,829$1,968
Rough$1,104$1,285$1,382
Estimated values
2000 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,711$2,505$2,935
Clean$1,535$2,248$2,633
Average$1,183$1,732$2,029
Rough$830$1,216$1,425
Estimated values
2000 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,476$4,119$5,004
Clean$2,221$3,695$4,489
Average$1,712$2,847$3,459
Rough$1,202$2,000$2,429
Estimated values
2000 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,935$2,951$3,500
Clean$1,736$2,647$3,140
Average$1,337$2,040$2,419
Rough$939$1,433$1,699
Estimated values
2000 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,335$3,911$4,761
Clean$2,094$3,508$4,271
Average$1,614$2,704$3,291
Rough$1,133$1,899$2,312
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 GMC Yukon XL on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 GMC Yukon XL with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,535 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,248 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Yukon XL is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 GMC Yukon XL with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,535 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,248 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2000 GMC Yukon XL, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2000 GMC Yukon XL with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,535 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,248 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 GMC Yukon XL. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 GMC Yukon XL and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2000 GMC Yukon XL ranges from $830 to $2,935, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2000 GMC Yukon XL is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.