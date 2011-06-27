Estimated values
2000 GMC Yukon XL 2500 SLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,698
|$5,502
|$6,474
|Clean
|$3,318
|$4,936
|$5,808
|Average
|$2,556
|$3,804
|$4,476
|Rough
|$1,795
|$2,671
|$3,143
Estimated values
2000 GMC Yukon XL 2500 SLE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,831
|$4,459
|$5,336
|Clean
|$2,539
|$4,000
|$4,787
|Average
|$1,957
|$3,082
|$3,689
|Rough
|$1,374
|$2,165
|$2,591
Estimated values
2000 GMC Yukon XL 2500 SLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,503
|$4,201
|$5,117
|Clean
|$2,246
|$3,769
|$4,590
|Average
|$1,730
|$2,904
|$3,537
|Rough
|$1,215
|$2,040
|$2,484
Estimated values
2000 GMC Yukon XL 2500 SLE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,274
|$2,646
|$2,846
|Clean
|$2,040
|$2,374
|$2,553
|Average
|$1,572
|$1,829
|$1,968
|Rough
|$1,104
|$1,285
|$1,382
Estimated values
2000 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,711
|$2,505
|$2,935
|Clean
|$1,535
|$2,248
|$2,633
|Average
|$1,183
|$1,732
|$2,029
|Rough
|$830
|$1,216
|$1,425
Estimated values
2000 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,476
|$4,119
|$5,004
|Clean
|$2,221
|$3,695
|$4,489
|Average
|$1,712
|$2,847
|$3,459
|Rough
|$1,202
|$2,000
|$2,429
Estimated values
2000 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,935
|$2,951
|$3,500
|Clean
|$1,736
|$2,647
|$3,140
|Average
|$1,337
|$2,040
|$2,419
|Rough
|$939
|$1,433
|$1,699
Estimated values
2000 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,335
|$3,911
|$4,761
|Clean
|$2,094
|$3,508
|$4,271
|Average
|$1,614
|$2,704
|$3,291
|Rough
|$1,133
|$1,899
|$2,312