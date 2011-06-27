Estimated values
2017 Ford C-Max Hybrid SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,899
|$12,457
|$14,174
|Clean
|$10,566
|$12,083
|$13,726
|Average
|$9,902
|$11,335
|$12,829
|Rough
|$9,238
|$10,587
|$11,932
2017 Ford C-Max Hybrid Titanium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,418
|$13,908
|$15,563
|Clean
|$12,040
|$13,490
|$15,070
|Average
|$11,283
|$12,655
|$14,085
|Rough
|$10,526
|$11,820
|$13,100