2020 Buick Envision SUV Consumer Reviews

Purchased a 2020 Buick Envision. Love the car. Great to Park has all the safety features. Has lots of room for 5 adults. Rides really smooth. Test drive one and found out how much you will like one.

LLS , 02/09/2020 Preferred 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

The Buick Envision all Luxury but priced so that just about anyone can afford it. It comes in a preferred pkg which I purchased and had a lot of options at a affordable price and other options at higher prices for people who want the higher end Bells and Whistles. Powerful get up and go, comfort to the max, heated seats, navigation, and very roomy.