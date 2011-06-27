Used 1990 Buick Century Sedan Consumer Reviews
never had a buick
hey i just pick up for 2 grand. it has the 3.3 motor in, boy buick did a good job, plus i bought off and old guy, the paint still good plus the car only has 69000. even the a\c work, the only thing i did was put new tires on it. see you on the highway( if u can keep up!!
WOW!!
I origanly had a 92 Buick Century 4 dr. I cracked the raidatior didn't know over heated it. Then everyone thought i blew it up but i ended up driving it for 8 1/2 months after wit a rod knocking it had 149670 on it when i let her go it was the best dependable car i had till that time. Then i bought a 1990 Buick century 4 dr custom it had the 3300. Got it back in feb. she had 139000 on her when i got it. She now has 147258 on her and ill be darn if i cant kill her. The power is great, handles like a dream, its all i have owend sience i was 16. the body is a lil rough on it but she is in great running condition. every thing on the motor is in great shape all working great the only thing i have
Just keeps going
I was given this car 2 years ago as a full-time student. It looks like a broken down rust bucket, but keeps on driving. At 174,000 miles, I have no complaints about this vehicle. It breaks the stereotype of of poorly built GM cars. The engine is an unstoppable workhorse. Lots of rust, I have seen others around with the same faded beige and same rust spots. Fuel efficiency is not as good as the 29 mpg highway when it was new. Poor turn radius; sometimes difficult to park If this car doesn't rust away, I might get another 100,000 miles out of the engine. I would consider another Buick (even though it's an old man's car.)
Not a Bad Car For $1800 CDN
Pretty good shape, considering it's 13 years old. Still has a smooth ride, but the exterior is getting shabby. The paint is faded and peeling, mostly cosmetic flaws in the body. All in all, it's a good car for $1800.
I loved this car
I had this car for 6 years, and I had very little problems with it, but the key is to keep up with the oil changes, and so on. It is a cheap costing car that gets you from A to B with about a problem. If you do not car about the lack of frills, then this car is for you.
