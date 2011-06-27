Used 2005 BMW Z4 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Too many problems
The car is good performance wise, fast, fuel economy better than expected. But it is not reliable and poorly built. Had problems with the retractable hood, steering wheel jammed, side windows not going down, memory reset all with in 18 months of ownership. Even today, sometimes when I close a window it goes all the way up and then comes down and one has to repeat several times before it shuts. After filing a formal complaint no action was taken by BMW. I have paid a lot of money for the car and at least expected a formal apology. Will never buy another BMW.
Z4 is a blast!
Wow! The Z4 is pure driving excitement! The vehicle has opened up the world of weekend roadtrips for me, but instead of using the GPS, I find myself reading a map to determine an alternate route to my destination. The highways are fun, but the Z4 really shines on the back roads. Some words that come to mind to describe this vehicle are; responsive, tight, nimble, classy, smooth and deceivingly quick. Do not expect a luxury ride from the Z4, but expect to feel the road. It is a performance vehicle. That being said, I am 6'2" and once in the vehicle I am quite comfortable, even on long road trips. I am guaranteed a smile every time I take my Z4 for a drive. :-)
My First BMW
After a considerable amount of research, I purchased my first BMW about six weeks ago, a Maldives Blue over Beige, 2005 Z4 2.5i roadster with only 13,400 miles. I also have a 1977 MGB; guess I really like roadsters. After looking for a Z3M for a reasonable price, I turned my attention to the Z4. The reviews on the Z4 were, for the most part, glowing and I can say that this is the funnest car to drive I have ever owned. The power - even with the 2.5, is impressive, but its ability to stick to the road, its handling and its looks make it a winner in my book. It's a lot of fun to drive and to look at!
The Civilized (and legal) go-kart
This is my second car (and first BMW). Good God....I just realized what I've been missing. I moved to this car from an 07 Mustang. The acceleration is blistering and the car handles like it's on rails. To make it more insane, just initiate the Sport button and it goes like stink. This is driving in its purest unadulterated form which convinces me why BMW's are the ultimate driving machine. I used to take the metro in to work everyday however after getting the car, I drive in just because it brings a huge smile to my face and is the perfect anti-dote to a hectic day and NO I'm not exaggerating. It looks fantastic and flatters you. So much for getting a bike.
Highly recommend!
We purchased this car new in 05 and it has been outstanding. Not a single thing has gone wrong in 40k miles, it gets 32+ mpg on the freeway and combined mileage is 25-26 -- all much higher than estimated! The free services have been great too.
