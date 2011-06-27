Used 2018 BMW X5 Hybrid Consumer Reviews

ddukes575 , 07/18/2019 xDrive40e iPerformance 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

5 of 6 people found this review helpful

I drive 18 miles to work, and charge the car at each end of my commute. During the commute, I drive in electric mode only until it runs out of electricity (9sually 12- 14 miles), and then on gas for the last few miles. Based upon the BMW app which monitors the car's performance each trip, I regularly get 130-150 miles per gallon during my commute. However, once I leave my commute routine, the mileage plummets. On all gas, I get about 24 mpg. But if its a combination of commuting to work and going away for the weekend (with no charging over the weekend), it appears that I average in the low 30's overall. Bottom line: if you have a short commute and are willing to charge at both ends, you can achieve amazing mileage. Otherwise, its probably not worth the hassle of dealing with the electric. As a comparison, in my Lexus Hybrid SUV, I averaged in the high 20's with no external charging.