Used 2018 BMW X5 Hybrid Consumer Reviews

5(67%)4(0%)3(33%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Hot 40e

Al smith, 11/07/2018
xDrive40e iPerformance 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

For my 82 K, really love this vechical, after reading the othe reviews I’ve had NONE of the other problems referred to, mine is a 5 star, mileage is running well over 30mpg

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Real world mpg of 2018 BMW X5xDrive40e

ddukes575, 07/18/2019
xDrive40e iPerformance 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

I drive 18 miles to work, and charge the car at each end of my commute. During the commute, I drive in electric mode only until it runs out of electricity (9sually 12- 14 miles), and then on gas for the last few miles. Based upon the BMW app which monitors the car's performance each trip, I regularly get 130-150 miles per gallon during my commute. However, once I leave my commute routine, the mileage plummets. On all gas, I get about 24 mpg. But if its a combination of commuting to work and going away for the weekend (with no charging over the weekend), it appears that I average in the low 30's overall. Bottom line: if you have a short commute and are willing to charge at both ends, you can achieve amazing mileage. Otherwise, its probably not worth the hassle of dealing with the electric. As a comparison, in my Lexus Hybrid SUV, I averaged in the high 20's with no external charging.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
X5 edrive40 2018

Efrain, 10/17/2018
xDrive40e iPerformance 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
0 of 8 people found this review helpful

Miles x Galon and the comfort

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
