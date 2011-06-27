Used 2013 BMW X5 Diesel Consumer Reviews
diesel hot rod
I love this vehicle! Plenty of power(diesel).Tried all diesels and picked the x5 because it came close to my hemi powered vehicle.The ride and steering are firm because this is a performance car not a comfort car.I have my foot in it a lot and still average 23 mpg.Outside finish is top shelf, interior design is very friendly but the gaps and joints are not so good for the price.Plenty of storage(3rd seat would be mistake).Unless you have a lot of money stay away from the staggered wheel setup.Tires cannot be rotated.The spare tire is a must have.Just because its a BMW dealership does not mean good service,shop and compare.More options means more issues.Choose wisely and enjoy! Just over 50,000 mile and still no complaints. Keyless remote does like to make its own decisions sometime's.LOVE THE BRAKES!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
X5 Diesel 2013 is a game changer!
This is the most affordable, reliable , gas efficient Luxury car in the market. The 2013 BMW X5 Diesel had all the issues that the previous diesel resolved and is the perfect car. If you were making a decision between this car and the new look of a 2014 BMW X5 Diesel. I would suggest stick with the 2013 or go for a 2017 which will cost you. I am amazed by the 28 Miles per gallon, solid, luxury, powerful reliable car. Is this is your first diesel car you may have to get used to the hum of a diesel engine. However after 3 weeks you will find it hard to drive a car that does not produce that solid power humming diesel noise. This is the best luxury car, I have ever owned
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great diesel powered SUV
I bought this car primarily for it's performance and towing capability. It's hands down the best combination of engine and towing capability out there in a small SUV. It gets consistently good mileage, has a ton of torque, and is fun to drive. Overall, a great car for what I'd consider a 'small' SUV. It's got plenty of interior room, the 3rd row seat is pretty small.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Enjoy Driving X5 35d
The most fun BMW model I have driven next to the 330 Coupe. 20" wheels gives it an aggressive & sporty look I love. The dynamic stability control keeps it on the road during the worst torrential rainfall I have ever encountered. It is expensive but well worth it for the safety factor.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Magical Car
This is the best SUV I have ever owned. Great gas mileage, amazing technology. Fun drive.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the X5
Related Used 2013 BMW X5 Diesel info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner