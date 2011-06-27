  1. Home
Used 2013 BMW X5 Diesel Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 X5
5(78%)4(0%)3(0%)2(11%)1(11%)
4.2
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

diesel hot rod

gatorjaws, 05/29/2015
xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I love this vehicle! Plenty of power(diesel).Tried all diesels and picked the x5 because it came close to my hemi powered vehicle.The ride and steering are firm because this is a performance car not a comfort car.I have my foot in it a lot and still average 23 mpg.Outside finish is top shelf, interior design is very friendly but the gaps and joints are not so good for the price.Plenty of storage(3rd seat would be mistake).Unless you have a lot of money stay away from the staggered wheel setup.Tires cannot be rotated.The spare tire is a must have.Just because its a BMW dealership does not mean good service,shop and compare.More options means more issues.Choose wisely and enjoy! Just over 50,000 mile and still no complaints. Keyless remote does like to make its own decisions sometime's.LOVE THE BRAKES!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
X5 Diesel 2013 is a game changer!

IronManX5, 06/14/2017
xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
9 of 11 people found this review helpful

This is the most affordable, reliable , gas efficient Luxury car in the market. The 2013 BMW X5 Diesel had all the issues that the previous diesel resolved and is the perfect car. If you were making a decision between this car and the new look of a 2014 BMW X5 Diesel. I would suggest stick with the 2013 or go for a 2017 which will cost you. I am amazed by the 28 Miles per gallon, solid, luxury, powerful reliable car. Is this is your first diesel car you may have to get used to the hum of a diesel engine. However after 3 weeks you will find it hard to drive a car that does not produce that solid power humming diesel noise. This is the best luxury car, I have ever owned

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great diesel powered SUV

PeterJ, 08/23/2018
xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

I bought this car primarily for it's performance and towing capability. It's hands down the best combination of engine and towing capability out there in a small SUV. It gets consistently good mileage, has a ton of torque, and is fun to drive. Overall, a great car for what I'd consider a 'small' SUV. It's got plenty of interior room, the 3rd row seat is pretty small.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Enjoy Driving X5 35d

BeamMeUp, 08/26/2015
xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

The most fun BMW model I have driven next to the 330 Coupe. 20" wheels gives it an aggressive & sporty look I love. The dynamic stability control keeps it on the road during the worst torrential rainfall I have ever encountered. It is expensive but well worth it for the safety factor.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Magical Car

Anthony Nderu, 07/28/2016
xDrive35d 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
5 of 8 people found this review helpful

This is the best SUV I have ever owned. Great gas mileage, amazing technology. Fun drive.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
