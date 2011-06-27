Used 2011 BMW X5 SUV Consumer Reviews

Awesome machine Joey , 08/03/2015 xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful This thing is a blast to drive, and a really good option for families with one or two kids. You can't beat the safety features; this thing's a tank. The only real concern with the X5 35d is the upkeep cost. If you consider the fuel economy, maybe it evens out...but doubtful. I can't say the repair cost is high, because we haven't had to actually have any repairs done (60k miles). The warranty covered a few sensors that needed to be replaced, but everything else has been routine. Don't bother with a dealership for oil changes. They will straight up lie to you. I had two local BMW shops tell me it's over $300 to change the oil and fill the DEF on my 35d. Order the Castrol oil, a filter and some DEF and do it in the driveway, or take it to a small shop and pay 15 bucks. Total cost for me was less than $100. If we can afford it in the future, we will certainly invest in another X-model. Let's hope we can squeeze 150k out of this one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

oil field Dave , 12/05/2015 xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Bought this car with 39.000 just 2 weeks ago. First issue, minor oil ring seal. Leaked for a bit. Now the issue is its burning oil. Do all bmw cars and trucks have oil issues? Went through this with the 645ci. Ridiculous! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The Cost To Maintain Rick , 01/27/2016 xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I have had multiple repairs to this car. Luckily all were covered under warranty. Don't buy a desiel unless it is certified with a warranty. DEF tank has been replaced 3 times. I have been stuck 4 times with "reduced engine power" because of different sensors. On the he bright side this is a very comfortable car and great to drive. 25+ miles to the gallon. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

By all means, stay away from the x5 50i. Marvin , 03/26/2016 xDrive50i 4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 51 of 58 people found this review helpful Bought this vehicle with only 9K mile on it, and by far has been the worst reliable vehicle I have ever owned. Mind you, this is my wife SUV. Not even a month of owning it and maybe around a thousand mile, my low oil light indicator turns on but there is still another 10k miles until next oil change, so decided to do an additional oil change at my expense since BMW refused to do one for me. At about 2-3k miles again, going to Austin for the weekend from Houston, and my low oil light come back on again. Took it back to the dealer and they added over 2 quarts of oil. I asked them why the oil consumption, and their response was it's normal. A month or two, rolls out and the Aux. Pump goes out. No problem since it's still under warranty and your driving on a brand new loner car for 3 weeks, since they were on backorder from Germany. A couple of month go by without any issues and then the high battery consumption light come. They replaced the battery and a couple of module and returned the vehicle back in a couple of day, no problem. A couple of months go by again, and bam, the battery light come back again, took it back to the dealer, they kept the vehicle for over a month this time, saying they couldn't find the issue and when they finally did, it turned out to be a right front door handle, that would not dormant. Happy to get the vehicle back, when I get a letter from BMW about a big campaign(another word for a RECALL) and to bring the vehicle in to the dealer. Brought the vehicle to the dealer, and they tell me that it will stay in the shop for a couple of weeks since it's a big campaign for Injector, Vacuum system, Etc. So again, they kept vehicle at the dealer for a month. I'm beginning to get aggravated with vehicle already and am thinking of replacing it already. But instead, decided to keep it, after all, it's a very nice SUV, M-packaged with all the bells and whittles. Just about 2 weeks ago we decided to take a road trip for spring break, and drive to California. Long story short, we broke down in between Bakersfield and San Jose, ruined our Vacation and cost me over $2000 in unexpected repairs bill. The Starter went out, the coils went out and this is ONLY with just a little over 30K MILES!!!!! Folks, I LOVE BMW, having and owing 135i, (2) 335i, x5 3.0, and now the X5 50i, By all means , Stay away from the X5 50i. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse