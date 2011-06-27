  1. Home
Used 2017 BMW X5 M SUV Consumer Reviews

Crazy fun for a daily driver

Harry, 03/10/2017
4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
I just came out of an M5. This X5M is better. It handles shockingly well despite being an SUV. It telegraphs its limits better than the M5. The interior is superb. The iDrive and Bang and Olufsen stereo are wonderful. BMW has done a great job in moving the iDrive platform forward. The level of voice control over various functions has improved considerably over my '14 M5. Fit and finish have been excellent and no complaints. When you combine the performance and technology of this vehicle with the quotidian practicality of how much it can haul you will really want to consider it if in the market for a 5-series/E-class/S6-7 Audi.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2017 X5M not worthy of cost

W.Lee, 11/30/2018
4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
Pros: Engine performance and handling are excellent, exterior body style very aggressive looking yet attractive, interior leather dash and ambiance lighting also attractive. Cons: exterior colors and interiors colors options are limited, features such as active cruise control, automatic breaking not available, cabin noise tends to subordinates music quality & listening experience, issue with front park brake release during cold starts in the winter not fully releasing, performance 20" tire replacement cost (including run flat tires, labor, bal., alignment) > $2000.00 from BMW. This tire replacement cost may occur at approx 12000 miles of use without "showboating" cornering and driving, bluetooth connectivity inconsistent with approved phone, rattling from trunk lid or rear seat latches with every X5 I have owned (totaling 5) dating back to 2008.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Wait for the 2019

Jerry Laplant, 09/28/2017
4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2018 x5m is going to be $10,000 cheaper. But hold off the 2019 will be redesigned

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
A Beast

BMW Bull, 02/08/2018
4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
It's a much bigger car than the previous version. (I owned a 2010 and loved it) The only cons I have is that it's over complicated, too many selections and choices. It is verrry quick.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Excellent Service

M. A. Gray, 11/05/2019
4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
This is truly a luxury sports suv that you will fall in love with and want to drive for many years to come!

