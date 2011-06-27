Used 2015 BMW X3 Consumer Reviews

Only one problem with this car Bob Coco , 06/15/2016 xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 18 of 20 people found this review helpful The X3 is my second BMW, the other being a 330 CI. Absolutely love everything about this car with one major exception - the stereo flat out sucks. A car in this price range should come standard with a high end sound system. My 2003 330 has the Harmon Kardon upgraded stereo which is very good but the standard system on my 2015 X3 stinks. The stereo in my Honda Accord is actually better. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2015 BMW X3 DIESEL 31,000 MILES SINCE JUNE 2015 J. Engelhardt , 12/22/2016 xDrive28d 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 12 of 15 people found this review helpful We like the car. However its a diesel, and with the german car manufacturer cheating, VW and Audi diesels have lost some of their luster. However we still get over 37MPG on the highway. Live in Maine so it's mostly highway milage. Have had an oxygen sensor and another exhaust sensor replaced under warranty. Not thrilled by the run-flat tires. No jack or tools came with the car!! Updated on May 15, 2018. Had two more check engine light incidents, both times diesel exhaust system problems. Could not afford the sensor replacement every 15,000 to 20,000 milesso traded the car in at 60,000 miles. Very disappointed with the quality of this vehicle. Not only do the owners have to add diesel exhaust fluid every 10,000 miles which is a pain, every 15,000 to 20,000 miles the car has to be in the shop again to take care of the exhaust system problem!!!! Safety Performance Report Abuse

Bought a three year old X3 Amy , 02/24/2018 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Love this car! I drove a brand new Toyota Rav 4, and a brand new Hyundai Santa Fe, the feel and handling can not compare to this X3, even if it is a second car. (I did not write the above, and I do not own a Rav4 or a Santa Fe. However I do love my X3, even if it's a second hand card!!) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Affordable to Buy, not so affordable to keep cterry66 , 09/18/2019 xDrive28i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought a used 2015 X3 with about 40K on it. I think the previous owner decided to trade it in after the no longer offered 4 year warranty expired. It was in good shape and drove very nicely and we wanted AWD so we bought it. I am a DIY guy so what I have learned is even the simplest of repairs turn out to be complicated because there is always some code that has to be reset on the cars computer before the new parts will perform properly. This includes the battery, spark plugs, brake pads, etc. Parts, even non OEM parts are pricey. For example, a new battery was $200 plus $100 to have an independent repair shop reprogram the computer. Any way, we are going to trade this vehicle in and get a newer Japanese SUV before anything else goes wrong on the BMW. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse