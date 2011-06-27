Used 2004 BMW X3 SUV Consumer Reviews

Taylor , 02/14/2017 3.0i AWD 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6M)

32 of 33 people found this review helpful

I had to buy an AWD SUV for constant trips over the Santiam Pass. I went to multiple dealerships, and this vehicle fit my budget, and was AWD SUV. I bought the vehicle for $9,500 with 120,000 miles. Unfortunately during the entire process, my phone was broken, so I couldn't really research much. Afterward I found out the vehicle at the time was worth a little over $6k, but I have had no buyer's remorse. It gets about 19-23 MPG, which is to be expected on a 2004 SUV. As of Feb 2017, and in Springfield Oregon, it costs me about $45 to fill up my entire gas(premium) tank. The gas tank is 17.7 gallons. The steering is very "tight" feeling, as opposed to other cars I've driven. This took me about an hour to adjust to how tight the steering really is, and now I will prefer tight steering going forward. This car is very comfortable, and easy to ride in. It is really spacious, and NOT cramped at all. Men over 6' have plenty of head space/leg space in the front. In the back, they have the same amount of head space, and plenty of leg space depending on who they are sitting behind. I have almost NO blind spots. The visibility in the vehicle is incredible. I have had 1 incident with this car in Dec 16: the original 2004 starter(the starter was labeled 2004 BMW) went out. So far, no other issues, and I wouldn't really say that a 12 year old starter going out was an issue, it was time! My boyfriend and father were able to diagnose that it was the starter, and they were able to remove the old starter and install the new one for the cost of the starter at $150, from O'Reilly's. I do know, however, that it was difficult for them to do the work, and it took them several hours, as the starter is located in a hard-to-reach spot. I use 5W-30 full synthetic and have the oil/oil filter regularly changed. I use premium gas, as the manual states to do so. My particular model doesn't have a nav system, it only has the "business stereo" which is pretty basic, but not too shabby. There are steering wheel controls: radio/cd and cruise control. Excellent heated front seats. A full sunroof, that extends to the back seat. The back trunk isn't too large, but works well for me, and if I need to haul something that takes up more room, I just put the back row seats down. The battery is very accessible. The battery is located in the trunk area under the floor board, and there are charging posts by the battery in the trunk and under the front hood, so you can be jumped (if necessary) by front or back. Also, the back cargo door can not be opened without the battery in or if it is completely dead. If you have to open the back door, you must climb in the back, lift the back floorboard. In the door there is a small rectangle opening in the middle. Stick a screw driver in the hole and slide it over, then the back door will pop open. My seats are leather, and have no cracking as of Feb 17. There are a few spots(high-use areas) where the leather dye has warn, but not much, and not noticeable at first glance. This car does have an auto-headlight feature, and sensor windshield wipers. The auto headlights work 100% of the time. I haven't quite figured out the windshield wiper sensors, nor have I put time or effort into that.