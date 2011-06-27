Used 2015 BMW M4 Consumer Reviews
2015 M4 Coupe...Oh, my...
I previously owned a 2009 M3 and got rid of it after only a month. I never understood why all the excitement about the V-8. Sure, it had plenty of top end, but there was literally no torque. It was anything but fun to drive and I grew tired of being blown off the line by EVOs and Mopars. Now, this new M4 is a completely different beast. It's a ROCKET and has beautiful, aggresive styling. I absolutely LOVE driving this thing. It's mid range torque is other-worldly. I would compare it to the feeling of driving a 911 Turbo. Having owned Porsches, Ferrari's, AMGs, I think this is the best performance car you can buy under $100K.
Awesome M4
I was initially looking at the Audi RS5 and S7 as well as the new Corvette and decided on the BMW M4. I was impressed with the exterior styling with a very aggressive front and rear. I get a few compliments on my M4 each week. Next, the power and torque are off the charts. This car is scary fast and handles extremely good. The iDrive is very easy to use and the technology in the M4 is like that of a more expensive car. The seats are very comfortable and good for people like myself who have back issues. The braking is incredible and opted for the standard brakes. I got every option offered on the M4 except for the ceramic brakes.
After 1 year, still love the M4
First, the performance of the car is best experienced on a track. I've taken my M4 to a few tracks in the area, and it is unbelievable how well it performs. I have the DCT transmission, and I know most enthusiasts would frown upon that (eg not a manual gearbox), but it's amazing what the DCT does and how it performs especially on the track. I doubt you can truly appreciate it on normal streets. No mechanical issues or problems with the car after the first year. Only performed the regularly scheduled maintenance. No interior issues (eg things breaking like handles/knobs). I did get a "wandering eye" as I was curious about the MB C63 AMG and Alfa Romeo Giulia. I struggle with reliability of MB and still waiting to hear more on the Giulia. The only thing that bothers me, a little, is that I wish the M4 had a better exhaust note. I will say that the one best piece advice I had heard was this: "if you don't plan to take the M4 to the track, consider purchasing the 4 series."
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
OH MAN
This car is a beast!!! The car flat out flies and will get you into trouble if you don't watch your foot. The interior is ok, it is not the real leather that you would expect from a 80,000 dollar car. My 09 z4 has beautiful real leather seats and wood trim that to this day is beautiful and so nice.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Top of my Bucket list
This car is a blast to drive! I was going to settle for a less expensive smaller engine and I would have been very disappointed. The hard top convertible works well is very quit with the top up or down. It looks great and handles great. I am very happy with my purchase.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the M4
Related Used 2015 BMW M4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3