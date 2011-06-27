Used 2015 BMW M4 Consumer Reviews

2015 M4 Coupe...Oh, my... dasbmr , 01/20/2015 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 20 of 21 people found this review helpful I previously owned a 2009 M3 and got rid of it after only a month. I never understood why all the excitement about the V-8. Sure, it had plenty of top end, but there was literally no torque. It was anything but fun to drive and I grew tired of being blown off the line by EVOs and Mopars. Now, this new M4 is a completely different beast. It's a ROCKET and has beautiful, aggresive styling. I absolutely LOVE driving this thing. It's mid range torque is other-worldly. I would compare it to the feeling of driving a 911 Turbo. Having owned Porsches, Ferrari's, AMGs, I think this is the best performance car you can buy under $100K. Report Abuse

Awesome M4 larry001 , 03/24/2015 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I was initially looking at the Audi RS5 and S7 as well as the new Corvette and decided on the BMW M4. I was impressed with the exterior styling with a very aggressive front and rear. I get a few compliments on my M4 each week. Next, the power and torque are off the charts. This car is scary fast and handles extremely good. The iDrive is very easy to use and the technology in the M4 is like that of a more expensive car. The seats are very comfortable and good for people like myself who have back issues. The braking is incredible and opted for the standard brakes. I got every option offered on the M4 except for the ceramic brakes. Report Abuse

After 1 year, still love the M4 Scott B , 08/30/2016 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful First, the performance of the car is best experienced on a track. I've taken my M4 to a few tracks in the area, and it is unbelievable how well it performs. I have the DCT transmission, and I know most enthusiasts would frown upon that (eg not a manual gearbox), but it's amazing what the DCT does and how it performs especially on the track. I doubt you can truly appreciate it on normal streets. No mechanical issues or problems with the car after the first year. Only performed the regularly scheduled maintenance. No interior issues (eg things breaking like handles/knobs). I did get a "wandering eye" as I was curious about the MB C63 AMG and Alfa Romeo Giulia. I struggle with reliability of MB and still waiting to hear more on the Giulia. The only thing that bothers me, a little, is that I wish the M4 had a better exhaust note. I will say that the one best piece advice I had heard was this: "if you don't plan to take the M4 to the track, consider purchasing the 4 series." Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

OH MAN charles reid , 11/18/2015 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This car is a beast!!! The car flat out flies and will get you into trouble if you don't watch your foot. The interior is ok, it is not the real leather that you would expect from a 80,000 dollar car. My 09 z4 has beautiful real leather seats and wood trim that to this day is beautiful and so nice. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse