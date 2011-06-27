  1. Home
Used 2015 BMW M4 Convertible Consumer Reviews

4.8
4 reviews
Top of my Bucket list

Jack Van Dyken, 12/08/2018
2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
This car is a blast to drive! I was going to settle for a less expensive smaller engine and I would have been very disappointed. The hard top convertible works well is very quit with the top up or down. It looks great and handles great. I am very happy with my purchase.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Best car I’ve ever owned (and I’ve owned 2 911s)

Mark Matheos, 01/15/2019
2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
This car is a thrill. Wants to kill you and take you to heaven. Snarls at you and begs you to take control. Fast. Needs only 1 gear with all the torque it has all through rev range. Screams at high rpm too as if it’s magical. Dct trans is godly.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Not quite the ultimate

Tj188, 02/15/2018
2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
The design is killer and performance is great. The navigation is poor. Voice command does not recognize my speech. The nav is not at all intuitive. I have a GMC Sierra and the nav beats the BMW hands down. The drive settings should default to how they were last set.steering adjustment should be electronic. The process for turning the vehicle off is cumbersome at best. I’ll never figure out the benefit of the key fob-design a place for it in the vehicle.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Driving on Rails

Donald G, 05/25/2018
2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
Amazing performance vehicle - to best appreciate this vehicle, you need to attend a BMW M4 diving school

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
