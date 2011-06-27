Estimated values
2009 BMW M3 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,641
|$20,876
|$24,310
|Clean
|$14,515
|$19,394
|$22,500
|Average
|$12,264
|$16,431
|$18,879
|Rough
|$10,013
|$13,468
|$15,258
Estimated values
2009 BMW M3 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,957
|$22,632
|$26,356
|Clean
|$15,737
|$21,026
|$24,394
|Average
|$13,296
|$17,814
|$20,468
|Rough
|$10,856
|$14,602
|$16,542
Estimated values
2009 BMW M3 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,759
|$21,033
|$24,494
|Clean
|$14,625
|$19,540
|$22,670
|Average
|$12,357
|$16,555
|$19,022
|Rough
|$10,088
|$13,570
|$15,373