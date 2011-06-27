  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz 300-Class
  4. Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class
  5. Appraisal value

1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300D Turbodiesel 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$996$1,591$1,917
Clean$887$1,421$1,712
Average$669$1,080$1,303
Rough$450$740$893
Estimated values
1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300TE 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,420$1,900$2,168
Clean$1,264$1,697$1,936
Average$953$1,290$1,473
Rough$642$884$1,009
Estimated values
1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300E 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$839$1,342$1,617
Clean$747$1,198$1,444
Average$564$911$1,099
Rough$380$624$753
Estimated values
1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300CE 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$879$1,405$1,695
Clean$783$1,255$1,514
Average$590$954$1,151
Rough$398$654$789
Estimated values
1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300SL 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,188$5,687$6,519
Clean$3,729$5,079$5,822
Average$2,812$3,862$4,429
Rough$1,895$2,645$3,035
Estimated values
1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300TE 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$734$1,247$1,528
Clean$654$1,113$1,364
Average$493$847$1,038
Rough$332$580$711
Estimated values
1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300SD Turbodiesel 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,264$1,450$1,559
Clean$1,126$1,295$1,392
Average$849$984$1,059
Rough$572$674$726
Estimated values
1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300CE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$880$1,406$1,696
Clean$784$1,256$1,515
Average$591$955$1,152
Rough$398$654$790
Estimated values
1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300E 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$967$1,545$1,863
Clean$861$1,380$1,664
Average$650$1,049$1,265
Rough$438$719$867
Estimated values
1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300E 2.8 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$978$1,331$1,528
Clean$871$1,188$1,364
Average$656$904$1,038
Rough$442$619$711
Estimated values
1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,897$2,831$3,343
Clean$1,690$2,528$2,986
Average$1,274$1,922$2,271
Rough$858$1,317$1,557
Sell my 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz 300-Class near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $783 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,255 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mercedes-Benz 300-Class is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $783 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,255 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $783 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,255 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class ranges from $398 to $1,695, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.