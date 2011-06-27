Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,473
|$29,038
|$31,679
|Clean
|$25,697
|$28,174
|$30,703
|Average
|$24,144
|$26,448
|$28,752
|Rough
|$22,590
|$24,721
|$26,801
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 63 AMG 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,513
|$52,408
|$55,434
|Clean
|$48,061
|$50,850
|$53,727
|Average
|$45,156
|$47,734
|$50,313
|Rough
|$42,251
|$44,618
|$46,898
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 550 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,620
|$39,382
|$42,247
|Clean
|$35,546
|$38,212
|$40,946
|Average
|$33,397
|$35,870
|$38,344
|Rough
|$31,249
|$33,528
|$35,742
Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,668
|$28,286
|$30,982
|Clean
|$24,915
|$27,446
|$30,028
|Average
|$23,409
|$25,764
|$28,119
|Rough
|$21,903
|$24,082
|$26,211