Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,631
|$11,314
|$12,575
|Clean
|$9,149
|$10,735
|$11,899
|Average
|$8,183
|$9,576
|$10,546
|Rough
|$7,218
|$8,418
|$9,193
Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,160
|$14,894
|$16,213
|Clean
|$12,500
|$14,131
|$15,341
|Average
|$11,181
|$12,606
|$13,596
|Rough
|$9,862
|$11,081
|$11,852
Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL350 BlueTEC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,420
|$11,128
|$12,403
|Clean
|$8,948
|$10,558
|$11,736
|Average
|$8,004
|$9,418
|$10,402
|Rough
|$7,059
|$8,279
|$9,068