Used 2006 BMW M3 Convertible Consumer Reviews
When only the best will do!
This car is totally amazing. Drop the top and your in heaven! Everything you want in a sports car with a back seat and trunk is here! 19147 miles of happiness (no problems just regular maintenance).
What I thought it was....Awesome
I have been looking for a M for 4 years and it was worth the wait. A pure sweet car to drive, every aspect of the car is a joy, totally a head turner with the M3 badging. I am completely satisfied with this car, glad I bought it, true sport inspired. I have had several sports cars and coupes, this one by far is the most fun and pure fun to drive.
An amazing vehicle
I have wanted a convertible sports car for some time and finally stepped out and bought the M3. Titanium Silver with a Black Top. It is a great machine that is tight, well built and fast. It turns head everywhere I go. I am just about to complete break in period so I can begin to respond to the frequent challenges I get on the road. You can't rev over 5500rpm or exceed 105mph on break-in.
To Hot Not To Love
One word describes my car: AMAZING! I have never had a car that held 4 people, looked so good and could drive so fast. It is American specs and I have driven on the Autoban at 160 MPH! 130 with the top down! I looked at other cars but they did not compare to this one.
More fun with each day
I had owned a 328 and found that a great car. The M3 is that and more - power, taut handling, precision and comfort. The SMG has turned out to be a great choice. It allows the control (and fun) of a manual and the ability to sit back and let the car do the shifting when in traffic.
