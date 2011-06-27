  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW M3
  4. Used 2006 BMW M3
  5. Used 2006 BMW M3 Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2006 BMW M3 Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 M3
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
8 reviews
Write a review
See all M3s for sale
List Price Estimate
$13,584 - $24,816
Used M3 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

When only the best will do!

Mike Jones, 12/20/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This car is totally amazing. Drop the top and your in heaven! Everything you want in a sports car with a back seat and trunk is here! 19147 miles of happiness (no problems just regular maintenance).

Report Abuse

What I thought it was....Awesome

Q, 11/26/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have been looking for a M for 4 years and it was worth the wait. A pure sweet car to drive, every aspect of the car is a joy, totally a head turner with the M3 badging. I am completely satisfied with this car, glad I bought it, true sport inspired. I have had several sports cars and coupes, this one by far is the most fun and pure fun to drive.

Report Abuse

An amazing vehicle

George Koloroutis, 02/11/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have wanted a convertible sports car for some time and finally stepped out and bought the M3. Titanium Silver with a Black Top. It is a great machine that is tight, well built and fast. It turns head everywhere I go. I am just about to complete break in period so I can begin to respond to the frequent challenges I get on the road. You can't rev over 5500rpm or exceed 105mph on break-in.

Report Abuse

To Hot Not To Love

ILove MyM3, 01/03/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

One word describes my car: AMAZING! I have never had a car that held 4 people, looked so good and could drive so fast. It is American specs and I have driven on the Autoban at 160 MPH! 130 with the top down! I looked at other cars but they did not compare to this one.

Report Abuse

More fun with each day

RAL, 01/19/2006
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I had owned a 328 and found that a great car. The M3 is that and more - power, taut handling, precision and comfort. The SMG has turned out to be a great choice. It allows the control (and fun) of a manual and the ability to sit back and let the car do the shifting when in traffic.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all M3s for sale

Related Used 2006 BMW M3 Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles