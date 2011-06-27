Used 1999 BMW M Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Incredible Performance
I acquired this vehicle from a relative knowing the special care and upkeep this car has received during the first eight years. I have not been disappointed. This car is the most fun ride I have experienced in nearly 40 years of driving and that includes, Corvettes, Mustangs, BMWs, etc. The handling on corners far surpasses all of the previous rides. Heads never fail to turn when this car approaches... probably the result of the small number ever built by BMW. Everyone wants to know what kind of car is that? If you love performance vehicles, drive one and you'll be hooked.
M Coupe Bliss
I agonized over buying this car after not having a car payment for over 2 years. Each day that goes by, I know I made the right choice. What else can you say, this will be a car that will be legendary and desired by all enthusiasts for many years to come. No regrets. Can't wipe the smile from my face.
rare breed
A ten year old car that looks new. Has been a great ten years! Great performance, attention getter, and just a great car to own.
have you hugged your design team lately?
This car was a perfect blend of sports car driving and gt tightness. Each ride, I wanted to hug the entire design team(yes engineers and body and interior teams). Favotite experience: walking to the car, getting in,starting it, adjusting body position,putting it in gear, tapping the throtle letting out the clutch---smile,smile,then realizing I can't wipe off the smile if I wanted to.
BMW - do it again
5 years later - still have it, won't sell it. Its the tightest, zippiest, power ride ever. Other supercars eg Porsches feel bulky by comparison. BMW created something very special and made it more so by producing a very small number - this car has classic potential.
