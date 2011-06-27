Used 2000 BMW 7 Series Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V12V8
Combined MPG181418
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg12/18 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.5/495.0 mi.301.2/451.8 mi.337.5/495.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.25.1 gal.22.5 gal.
Combined MPG181418
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque324 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm361 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm324 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.4 l5.4 l4.4 l
Horsepower282 hp @ 5400 rpm326 hp @ 5000 rpm282 hp @ 5400 rpm
CylindersV8V12V8
Safety
head airbagsStandardNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front shoulder room58.4 in.58.4 in.58.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.58.4 in.58.4 in.
Measurements
Height56.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
Wheel base120.9 in.120.9 in.120.9 in.
Length201.7 in.201.7 in.201.7 in.
Width73.3 in.73.3 in.73.3 in.
Curb weight4288 lbs.4905 lbs.4630 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sahara Beige Metallic
  • Impala Brown Metallic
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Royal Red Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Anthracite Metallic
  • Biarritz Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Jet Black
  • Orinocco Metallic
  • Pearl Beige Metallic
  • Glacier Green
  • Alpine White
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Biarritz Blue Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Anthracite Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Pearl Beige Metallic
  • Glacier Green
  • Impala Brown Metallic
  • Orinocco Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Sahara Beige Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Royal Red Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Orinocco Metallic
  • Sahara Beige Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Biarritz Blue Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Glacier Green
  • Midnight Blue
  • Alpine White
  • Pearl Beige Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Impala Brown Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Royal Red Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Anthracite Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Sand
  • Black
  • Oyster Beige/Navy Blue
  • Oyster Beige/English Green
  • Oyster Beige/English Green
  • Gray
  • Sand
  • Oyster Beige/Navy Blue
  • Black
  • Ecru/English Green
  • Ecru
  • Gray
  • Ecru/English Green
  • Ecru
  • Sand
  • Oyster Beige/Navy Blue
  • Oyster Beige/English Green
  • Black
