Used 2013 BMW 6 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

My favorite
Butch -A, 06/01/2019
640i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful
I bought my 2013 640 ragtop used with 19k miles. It has been a joy. Plenty of giddy up. Comfort setting makes for great ride on chicagos pot holed streets. Minimal back seat space and trunk. Strictly a 1 or 2 person driver Tires brakes on another 35000 miles. Car now 6 years old. 55k miles. Minimal issues. A pure joy to drive and own. I'll pass it on to my grand kids
I love this car!
Dominick Morano, 12/23/2019
640i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
I recently bought my 640IL Convertible with 49k on it. Fuel Pump, Rack and Pinion Steering, and an oil sensor have been replaced in the first month.
