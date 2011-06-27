Used 2013 BMW 5 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews
Fatal Flaw in Windshield and Mileage
I have had several BMW's from the M3C to the X5M. The 550ix with sport line package satisfies my need for a nice looking, powerful 4-dr sedan that is less challenging to drive than an M series. There are two fatal flaws for me. 1. Windshield area and angle makes it impossible to get out of too much direct sun. Even with cooling seats and the a/c running, it can be quite uncomfortable in summer. 2. After 5,000 miles, still getting only 14 mpg. Have had problems with variable comfort settings (comfort, normal, sport and sport plus) and battery not holding a charge. The battery issue came up with X5M as well. Ridiculous placement of what is supposed to be an ashtray.
Awesome Car!
Ive had my 2013 BMW 528i for a little over a year and I love it - best car I've owned. Ive driven sports cars and luxury sedans and for me this is a great hybrid of fun to drive and creature comfort. The 4-cyl engine is plenty powerful for city and highway driving and the fuel economy is surprisingly good. Its a very comfortable car for daily driving and easily accommodates four adults. The interior is quiet, comfortable, luxurious, and attractive. The handling is excellent. I purchased it from a BMW dealer as a CPO vehicle and I havent had any reliability issues. Overall, the 528i is an excellent car with a great balance of luxury, comfort, sportiness, and fuel economy
5 1/2 years, almost 80k miles
I am very happy with this car. I've only had two maintenance issues - needing to "retrue" the rims and replacing tie rod assemblies because they had seized and they couldn't align the car. Both probably due to years of Houston potholes . The car is a dream to drive and I still get over 30 mpg on the highway. I did go to Bridgestone driveguard tires on the third set at 60k miles and they have softened the ride. I think it is an improvement.
six month review
I have owned my 535i for six months and love the car. I have had no issues at all with it and have already put 8,500 miles on the car. I average 27-28 mpg combined and have gotten 35-36 mpg on the highway doing 70mph. I have gotten a lot of compliments on the car it is Deep Sea Blue with Gray interior and W-spoke wheels. My car had a special production run with these wheels and I love these wheels. My only complaint's no spare tire and the cup holder on the manual is useless. I don't plan on putting run flats back on the car too expensive for the staggered wheels. The car is fast, smooth and quiet.
First impressions - 500 miles driven - wonderful so far
Was looking for a smooth highway ride with nice handling. This car came closer to my desires than Lexus, MB and Audi. Very quiet and handles well on winding roads. Soaks up road imperfections. Will come back later with updates. Edmunds projected price was right on target. Everyone comments on how quiet it is inside and how well laid out the interior is. Back seat is more roomy than I expected.
