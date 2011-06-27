Used 1990 BMW 5 Series Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGas
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG1618
Transmissionno5-speed manual
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmissionno5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/422.0 mi.337.6/485.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG1618
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm164 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l2.5 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 5700 rpm168 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.38.5 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.42.0 in.
Measurements
Length185.8 in.185.8 in.
Curb weight3530 lbs.3395 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.16.2 cu.ft.
Height55.6 in.55.6 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.108.7 in.
Width68.9 in.68.9 in.
