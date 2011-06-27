Used 1990 BMW 5 Series Consumer Reviews

First car! bdelaney , 06/03/2009 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Well I bought my 525i about 3 month ago it is my first car. The car broke down on me about 2 weeks ago and I just barely got another job so I can fix it. I love this car, greatest car I've ever drove. The crank position sensor went but she's got a lot of miles. I put some upgrades into her (Aftermarket clutch, Cold air intake and straight pipes). This car is so fast with the upgrades, but the engine does need to be rebuilt. Report Abuse

Sum greater than its parts James , 08/02/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've owned this car for nearly a year now and I'm very pleased with it. Overall it's a solid automobile. A car this old does have its kinks and quirks but it has always, always been reliable. The feeling I get when I get behind the wheel and fire it up is irreplaceable. This is my second Bimmer and I don't think I could own anything else at this point. Buyer beware!

A fun car that never goes out of style seabow2 , 12/21/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Purchased my Bimmer a year ago from the 2nd owner with 130k miles on it. On a scale of 1-10 it was an 8.5 due to the previous owner not driving it very often. I mention this becuase I want to give this vehicle a fair rating. The 535i is supposed to a well built vehicle and I believe it be. I had to replace quite a few small items to make this car fully functional. Once that was completed, this 17 year old car was like new! The handling is exceptional and the responsiveness is great. It is a pleasure to drive on a daily basis. I would buy an older 535 any day of the week over a lot of newer cars. I'm glad to see BMW started making them again because they are truly wonderful.

I love My 535 Mike , 05/25/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this car three years ago with 143K miles and I have 205K on it now. I have replaced the driveshaft twice and the heater core. I recently did the exhaust, which was expensive - $1300 for the cat back. I am handy with cars and do most of my own work. This car has not one rattle and very minor rust after 19 years! What a fantastic car!