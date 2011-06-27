Used 2014 BMW 4 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews
open air
john, 10/26/2018
428i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 4 people found this review helpful
garage kept , only driven in nice weather
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2 year review
James, 12/02/2019
435i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
0 of 1 people found this review helpful
It's worth it.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My BMW 428 convertible
Martin Turman, 09/26/2016
428i SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
0 of 13 people found this review helpful
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love my 2014 435i Sport convertible.
K Allen, 07/18/2019
435i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Comfortable seats both front and back, economy options and dynamic sport option for flexibility with my trips. Sound system is by far the best with many speaker, customizable sound, sleek and sexy sport look. People stop me all the time and compliment it. These are hard to find especially one like mine fully loaded with every package. I love my car.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 4 Series
Related Used 2014 BMW 4 Series Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner