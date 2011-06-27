Used 2014 BMW 4 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

K Allen , 07/18/2019 435i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

Comfortable seats both front and back, economy options and dynamic sport option for flexibility with my trips. Sound system is by far the best with many speaker, customizable sound, sleek and sexy sport look. People stop me all the time and compliment it. These are hard to find especially one like mine fully loaded with every package. I love my car.