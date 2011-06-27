  1. Home
Used 2014 BMW 4 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

5.0
4 reviews
open air

john, 10/26/2018
428i 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
garage kept , only driven in nice weather

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2 year review

James, 12/02/2019
435i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
It's worth it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
My BMW 428 convertible

Martin Turman, 09/26/2016
428i SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Love my 2014 435i Sport convertible.

K Allen, 07/18/2019
435i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Comfortable seats both front and back, economy options and dynamic sport option for flexibility with my trips. Sound system is by far the best with many speaker, customizable sound, sleek and sexy sport look. People stop me all the time and compliment it. These are hard to find especially one like mine fully loaded with every package. I love my car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
