Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Diesel Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
List Price Range
$23,990 - $38,850
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

sweet classy car

Ruben, 05/30/2018
328d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

The car looks, feels and drives very nice. This is my second 328d! The first is a 2014 with 30K miles never had issues like both of my 2014 E250 and 2015 Q7 tdi have been at the dealerships for repairs.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
