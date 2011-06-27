Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Diesel Consumer Reviews

Ruben , 05/30/2018 328d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)

The car looks, feels and drives very nice. This is my second 328d! The first is a 2014 with 30K miles never had issues like both of my 2014 E250 and 2015 Q7 tdi have been at the dealerships for repairs.