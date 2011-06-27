  1. Home
3 Series Diesel

328d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)

True Cost to Own

$47,286*

Total Cash Price

$16,595

328d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)

True Cost to Own

$48,213*

Total Cash Price

$16,921

328d xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)

True Cost to Own

$57,485*

Total Cash Price

$20,175

3 Series Hybrid

ActiveHybrid 3 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

True Cost to Own

$46,359*

Total Cash Price

$16,270

3 Series Sedan

328i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$63,512*

Total Cash Price

$22,290

320i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$46,359*

Total Cash Price

$16,270

335i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$63,975*

Total Cash Price

$22,453

320i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$67,221*

Total Cash Price

$23,592

335i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$52,386*

Total Cash Price

$18,385

328i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$55,167*

Total Cash Price

$19,361

328i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$61,194*

Total Cash Price

$21,476

328i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$60,267*

Total Cash Price

$21,151

3 Series Wagon

328i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$65,366*

Total Cash Price

$22,941

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 3 Series Diesel 328d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$887$914$941$970$999$4,711
Maintenance$1,743$1,635$619$3,209$2,705$9,911
Repairs$1,706$1,823$1,966$2,118$2,280$9,892
Taxes & Fees$912$42$42$42$42$1,079
Financing$893$718$531$332$120$2,594
Depreciation$4,484$2,034$1,738$1,481$1,264$11,001
Fuel$1,525$1,571$1,619$1,667$1,717$8,098
True Cost to Own®$12,150$8,736$7,456$9,818$9,126$47,286

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 3 Series Diesel 328d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$905$932$960$989$1,018$4,804
Maintenance$1,777$1,667$631$3,272$2,758$10,106
Repairs$1,740$1,858$2,004$2,159$2,324$10,086
Taxes & Fees$930$43$43$43$43$1,100
Financing$910$732$542$338$123$2,645
Depreciation$4,572$2,074$1,772$1,510$1,289$11,216
Fuel$1,555$1,602$1,650$1,699$1,750$8,257
True Cost to Own®$12,388$8,908$7,602$10,010$9,305$48,213

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 3 Series Diesel 328d xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,079$1,111$1,145$1,179$1,214$5,728
Maintenance$2,119$1,988$753$3,901$3,288$12,049
Repairs$2,075$2,216$2,389$2,574$2,771$12,026
Taxes & Fees$1,109$51$51$51$51$1,312
Financing$1,085$873$646$403$146$3,153
Depreciation$5,451$2,473$2,113$1,800$1,536$13,373
Fuel$1,854$1,910$1,968$2,026$2,087$9,844
True Cost to Own®$14,771$10,621$9,064$11,935$11,094$57,485

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 3 Series Hybrid ActiveHybrid 3 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$870$896$923$951$979$4,619
Maintenance$1,709$1,603$607$3,146$2,652$9,717
Repairs$1,673$1,787$1,927$2,076$2,235$9,698
Taxes & Fees$894$41$41$41$41$1,058
Financing$875$704$521$325$118$2,543
Depreciation$4,396$1,994$1,704$1,452$1,239$10,785
Fuel$1,495$1,540$1,587$1,634$1,683$7,939
True Cost to Own®$11,912$8,565$7,310$9,625$8,947$46,359

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 3 Series Sedan 328i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,192$1,228$1,265$1,303$1,341$6,328
Maintenance$2,341$2,196$832$4,310$3,633$13,312
Repairs$2,292$2,448$2,640$2,844$3,062$13,286
Taxes & Fees$1,225$56$56$56$56$1,449
Financing$1,199$964$714$445$162$3,484
Depreciation$6,023$2,732$2,334$1,989$1,697$14,775
Fuel$2,048$2,110$2,174$2,239$2,306$10,876
True Cost to Own®$16,319$11,734$10,015$13,186$12,257$63,512
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$10,785

Taxes & Fees

$1,058

Financing

$2,543

Fuel

$7,939

Insurance

$4,619

Repairs

$9,698

Maintenance

$9,717

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 3 Series Sedan 320i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$870$896$923$951$979$4,619
Maintenance$1,709$1,603$607$3,146$2,652$9,717
Repairs$1,673$1,787$1,927$2,076$2,235$9,698
Taxes & Fees$894$41$41$41$41$1,058
Financing$875$704$521$325$118$2,543
Depreciation$4,396$1,994$1,704$1,452$1,239$10,785
Fuel$1,495$1,540$1,587$1,634$1,683$7,939
True Cost to Own®$11,912$8,565$7,310$9,625$8,947$46,359

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 3 Series Sedan 335i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,201$1,236$1,274$1,312$1,351$6,374
Maintenance$2,358$2,212$838$4,341$3,660$13,409
Repairs$2,309$2,466$2,659$2,865$3,084$13,383
Taxes & Fees$1,234$57$57$57$57$1,460
Financing$1,208$972$719$448$163$3,509
Depreciation$6,066$2,752$2,352$2,004$1,710$14,883
Fuel$2,063$2,125$2,190$2,255$2,323$10,956
True Cost to Own®$16,439$11,820$10,088$13,282$12,347$63,975

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 3 Series Sedan 320i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,262$1,299$1,338$1,379$1,420$6,698
Maintenance$2,478$2,324$880$4,562$3,845$14,090
Repairs$2,426$2,591$2,794$3,010$3,241$14,062
Taxes & Fees$1,296$59$59$59$59$1,534
Financing$1,269$1,021$755$471$171$3,687
Depreciation$6,374$2,891$2,471$2,105$1,797$15,638
Fuel$2,168$2,233$2,301$2,369$2,440$11,512
True Cost to Own®$17,272$12,419$10,600$13,956$12,973$67,221

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 3 Series Sedan 335i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$983$1,012$1,043$1,075$1,106$5,219
Maintenance$1,931$1,811$686$3,555$2,997$10,980
Repairs$1,890$2,019$2,178$2,346$2,526$10,959
Taxes & Fees$1,010$46$46$46$46$1,196
Financing$989$796$589$367$133$2,874
Depreciation$4,967$2,253$1,926$1,641$1,400$12,187
Fuel$1,689$1,740$1,793$1,846$1,902$8,971
True Cost to Own®$13,461$9,678$8,260$10,876$10,110$52,386

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 3 Series Sedan 328i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,035$1,066$1,098$1,132$1,165$5,497
Maintenance$2,034$1,908$722$3,744$3,156$11,563
Repairs$1,991$2,127$2,293$2,470$2,660$11,541
Taxes & Fees$1,064$49$49$49$49$1,259
Financing$1,041$838$620$387$140$3,026
Depreciation$5,231$2,373$2,028$1,728$1,474$12,834
Fuel$1,779$1,833$1,889$1,944$2,003$9,447
True Cost to Own®$14,175$10,192$8,699$11,454$10,647$55,167

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 3 Series Sedan 328i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,148$1,183$1,218$1,255$1,292$6,097
Maintenance$2,256$2,116$801$4,153$3,501$12,826
Repairs$2,208$2,359$2,544$2,740$2,950$12,801
Taxes & Fees$1,180$54$54$54$54$1,397
Financing$1,155$929$688$429$156$3,357
Depreciation$5,803$2,632$2,249$1,917$1,635$14,236
Fuel$1,973$2,033$2,095$2,157$2,222$10,479
True Cost to Own®$15,724$11,306$9,649$12,705$11,810$61,194

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 3 Series Sedan 328i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,131$1,165$1,200$1,236$1,273$6,005
Maintenance$2,222$2,084$789$4,090$3,448$12,632
Repairs$2,175$2,323$2,505$2,699$2,906$12,607
Taxes & Fees$1,162$53$53$53$53$1,375
Financing$1,138$915$677$423$153$3,306
Depreciation$5,715$2,592$2,215$1,888$1,611$14,021
Fuel$1,944$2,002$2,063$2,124$2,188$10,321
True Cost to Own®$15,486$11,135$9,503$12,513$11,631$60,267

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2015 3 Series Wagon 328i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,227$1,263$1,301$1,341$1,380$6,513
Maintenance$2,410$2,260$856$4,436$3,739$13,701
Repairs$2,359$2,520$2,717$2,927$3,151$13,674
Taxes & Fees$1,261$58$58$58$58$1,492
Financing$1,234$993$735$458$166$3,586
Depreciation$6,198$2,812$2,403$2,047$1,747$15,207
Fuel$2,108$2,171$2,238$2,304$2,373$11,194
True Cost to Own®$16,796$12,077$10,307$13,571$12,615$65,366

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 BMW 3 Series in Virginia is:

