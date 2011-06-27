Used 2015 BMW 3 Series Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
3 Series Diesel
328d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$47,286*
Total Cash Price
$16,595
328d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$48,213*
Total Cash Price
$16,921
328d xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$57,485*
Total Cash Price
$20,175
3 Series Hybrid
ActiveHybrid 3 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$46,359*
Total Cash Price
$16,270
3 Series Sedan
328i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,512*
Total Cash Price
$22,290
320i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$46,359*
Total Cash Price
$16,270
335i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,975*
Total Cash Price
$22,453
320i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$67,221*
Total Cash Price
$23,592
335i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$52,386*
Total Cash Price
$18,385
328i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,167*
Total Cash Price
$19,361
328i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$61,194*
Total Cash Price
$21,476
328i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$60,267*
Total Cash Price
$21,151
3 Series Wagon
328i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$65,366*
Total Cash Price
$22,941
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 3 Series Diesel 328d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$887
|$914
|$941
|$970
|$999
|$4,711
|Maintenance
|$1,743
|$1,635
|$619
|$3,209
|$2,705
|$9,911
|Repairs
|$1,706
|$1,823
|$1,966
|$2,118
|$2,280
|$9,892
|Taxes & Fees
|$912
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,079
|Financing
|$893
|$718
|$531
|$332
|$120
|$2,594
|Depreciation
|$4,484
|$2,034
|$1,738
|$1,481
|$1,264
|$11,001
|Fuel
|$1,525
|$1,571
|$1,619
|$1,667
|$1,717
|$8,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,150
|$8,736
|$7,456
|$9,818
|$9,126
|$47,286
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 3 Series Diesel 328d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$905
|$932
|$960
|$989
|$1,018
|$4,804
|Maintenance
|$1,777
|$1,667
|$631
|$3,272
|$2,758
|$10,106
|Repairs
|$1,740
|$1,858
|$2,004
|$2,159
|$2,324
|$10,086
|Taxes & Fees
|$930
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,100
|Financing
|$910
|$732
|$542
|$338
|$123
|$2,645
|Depreciation
|$4,572
|$2,074
|$1,772
|$1,510
|$1,289
|$11,216
|Fuel
|$1,555
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,699
|$1,750
|$8,257
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,388
|$8,908
|$7,602
|$10,010
|$9,305
|$48,213
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 3 Series Diesel 328d xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,145
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$5,728
|Maintenance
|$2,119
|$1,988
|$753
|$3,901
|$3,288
|$12,049
|Repairs
|$2,075
|$2,216
|$2,389
|$2,574
|$2,771
|$12,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,109
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,312
|Financing
|$1,085
|$873
|$646
|$403
|$146
|$3,153
|Depreciation
|$5,451
|$2,473
|$2,113
|$1,800
|$1,536
|$13,373
|Fuel
|$1,854
|$1,910
|$1,968
|$2,026
|$2,087
|$9,844
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,771
|$10,621
|$9,064
|$11,935
|$11,094
|$57,485
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 3 Series Hybrid ActiveHybrid 3 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$870
|$896
|$923
|$951
|$979
|$4,619
|Maintenance
|$1,709
|$1,603
|$607
|$3,146
|$2,652
|$9,717
|Repairs
|$1,673
|$1,787
|$1,927
|$2,076
|$2,235
|$9,698
|Taxes & Fees
|$894
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,058
|Financing
|$875
|$704
|$521
|$325
|$118
|$2,543
|Depreciation
|$4,396
|$1,994
|$1,704
|$1,452
|$1,239
|$10,785
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$7,939
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,912
|$8,565
|$7,310
|$9,625
|$8,947
|$46,359
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 3 Series Sedan 328i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,192
|$1,228
|$1,265
|$1,303
|$1,341
|$6,328
|Maintenance
|$2,341
|$2,196
|$832
|$4,310
|$3,633
|$13,312
|Repairs
|$2,292
|$2,448
|$2,640
|$2,844
|$3,062
|$13,286
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,225
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,449
|Financing
|$1,199
|$964
|$714
|$445
|$162
|$3,484
|Depreciation
|$6,023
|$2,732
|$2,334
|$1,989
|$1,697
|$14,775
|Fuel
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,174
|$2,239
|$2,306
|$10,876
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,319
|$11,734
|$10,015
|$13,186
|$12,257
|$63,512
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 3 Series Sedan 320i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$870
|$896
|$923
|$951
|$979
|$4,619
|Maintenance
|$1,709
|$1,603
|$607
|$3,146
|$2,652
|$9,717
|Repairs
|$1,673
|$1,787
|$1,927
|$2,076
|$2,235
|$9,698
|Taxes & Fees
|$894
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,058
|Financing
|$875
|$704
|$521
|$325
|$118
|$2,543
|Depreciation
|$4,396
|$1,994
|$1,704
|$1,452
|$1,239
|$10,785
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$7,939
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,912
|$8,565
|$7,310
|$9,625
|$8,947
|$46,359
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 3 Series Sedan 335i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,201
|$1,236
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$1,351
|$6,374
|Maintenance
|$2,358
|$2,212
|$838
|$4,341
|$3,660
|$13,409
|Repairs
|$2,309
|$2,466
|$2,659
|$2,865
|$3,084
|$13,383
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,234
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,460
|Financing
|$1,208
|$972
|$719
|$448
|$163
|$3,509
|Depreciation
|$6,066
|$2,752
|$2,352
|$2,004
|$1,710
|$14,883
|Fuel
|$2,063
|$2,125
|$2,190
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$10,956
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,439
|$11,820
|$10,088
|$13,282
|$12,347
|$63,975
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 3 Series Sedan 320i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,262
|$1,299
|$1,338
|$1,379
|$1,420
|$6,698
|Maintenance
|$2,478
|$2,324
|$880
|$4,562
|$3,845
|$14,090
|Repairs
|$2,426
|$2,591
|$2,794
|$3,010
|$3,241
|$14,062
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,296
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,534
|Financing
|$1,269
|$1,021
|$755
|$471
|$171
|$3,687
|Depreciation
|$6,374
|$2,891
|$2,471
|$2,105
|$1,797
|$15,638
|Fuel
|$2,168
|$2,233
|$2,301
|$2,369
|$2,440
|$11,512
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,272
|$12,419
|$10,600
|$13,956
|$12,973
|$67,221
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 3 Series Sedan 335i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,075
|$1,106
|$5,219
|Maintenance
|$1,931
|$1,811
|$686
|$3,555
|$2,997
|$10,980
|Repairs
|$1,890
|$2,019
|$2,178
|$2,346
|$2,526
|$10,959
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,010
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,196
|Financing
|$989
|$796
|$589
|$367
|$133
|$2,874
|Depreciation
|$4,967
|$2,253
|$1,926
|$1,641
|$1,400
|$12,187
|Fuel
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$1,793
|$1,846
|$1,902
|$8,971
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,461
|$9,678
|$8,260
|$10,876
|$10,110
|$52,386
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 3 Series Sedan 328i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,132
|$1,165
|$5,497
|Maintenance
|$2,034
|$1,908
|$722
|$3,744
|$3,156
|$11,563
|Repairs
|$1,991
|$2,127
|$2,293
|$2,470
|$2,660
|$11,541
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,064
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,259
|Financing
|$1,041
|$838
|$620
|$387
|$140
|$3,026
|Depreciation
|$5,231
|$2,373
|$2,028
|$1,728
|$1,474
|$12,834
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,833
|$1,889
|$1,944
|$2,003
|$9,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,175
|$10,192
|$8,699
|$11,454
|$10,647
|$55,167
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 3 Series Sedan 328i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$1,218
|$1,255
|$1,292
|$6,097
|Maintenance
|$2,256
|$2,116
|$801
|$4,153
|$3,501
|$12,826
|Repairs
|$2,208
|$2,359
|$2,544
|$2,740
|$2,950
|$12,801
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,180
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,397
|Financing
|$1,155
|$929
|$688
|$429
|$156
|$3,357
|Depreciation
|$5,803
|$2,632
|$2,249
|$1,917
|$1,635
|$14,236
|Fuel
|$1,973
|$2,033
|$2,095
|$2,157
|$2,222
|$10,479
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,724
|$11,306
|$9,649
|$12,705
|$11,810
|$61,194
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 3 Series Sedan 328i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,131
|$1,165
|$1,200
|$1,236
|$1,273
|$6,005
|Maintenance
|$2,222
|$2,084
|$789
|$4,090
|$3,448
|$12,632
|Repairs
|$2,175
|$2,323
|$2,505
|$2,699
|$2,906
|$12,607
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,162
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,375
|Financing
|$1,138
|$915
|$677
|$423
|$153
|$3,306
|Depreciation
|$5,715
|$2,592
|$2,215
|$1,888
|$1,611
|$14,021
|Fuel
|$1,944
|$2,002
|$2,063
|$2,124
|$2,188
|$10,321
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,486
|$11,135
|$9,503
|$12,513
|$11,631
|$60,267
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 3 Series Wagon 328i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,227
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,341
|$1,380
|$6,513
|Maintenance
|$2,410
|$2,260
|$856
|$4,436
|$3,739
|$13,701
|Repairs
|$2,359
|$2,520
|$2,717
|$2,927
|$3,151
|$13,674
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,261
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,492
|Financing
|$1,234
|$993
|$735
|$458
|$166
|$3,586
|Depreciation
|$6,198
|$2,812
|$2,403
|$2,047
|$1,747
|$15,207
|Fuel
|$2,108
|$2,171
|$2,238
|$2,304
|$2,373
|$11,194
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,796
|$12,077
|$10,307
|$13,571
|$12,615
|$65,366
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 BMW 3 Series in Virginia is:not available
