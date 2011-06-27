Used 2013 BMW 3 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
Bmw 335 xi
I have owned this car for 6 months and have had no problems. The x drive works great in the snow. The car is amazing. Handling and acceleration are the best. Would buy a second one. Def. recommended. Winter tires are a little noisy.
Steering Wheel Vibration
This summer I ordered my 328 exactly they way I wanted it and waited for two months for it to arrive. My steering wheel had a vibration between 40mph and 60mph and at first thought the tires were breaking in. Sent to the dealer after a few weeks and the loaner they gave me had the same problem but WORSE!!! I've since discovered that BMW was made aware of a "potential" steering wheel vibration between the speeds of 40mph to 60mph in February 2012. Sold me my 328 without testing it and traded my 328 convertible, which I would have kept if I'd known the new sedan had this problem. I'm in the process of returning the vehicle. Trying to work out a deal to buy a 5 series now.
Great car/Excellent to drive/Poor GPS
The 2013 BMW 328i is a great car. Excellent to drive earning the "ultimate driving machine" statement. With the M package you receive outstanding upgrades my favorite is the 19" BMW wheels. The GPS however is very, very poor. The Garmin GPS on my wife's iPhone outperforms the GPS in this BMW product. BMW customer service was no help whatsoever. Test it first before buying to ensure you are OK with the GPS. Comparing this car to the C250 and Audi A4 was an easy decision due to the performance, handling, exterior design and interior comfort (my wife loves the seats). Had I tested the GPS I would not have purchased the upgrade.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Car
I bought mine as a CPO, and have had no major issues at all. It moves, is fun to drive, and is extremely eye catching.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Over-Hyped, Over-Marketed average car
I fell for the mass marketing and silly editor reviews on this car. You're supposed to say it's a good car because that's what BMW has been pushing so hard for a long time. The truth is, it's a very weak-engined plain & boring car. Not only does my V-6 Accord have tons more power and better MPG's, but it doesn't need premium gas. BMW feels like it's the size of a boat in the parking lot, and the ride is so firm and rattling that you should not call it a luxury car. The aged interior looks like it was never changed from the 3-series I always saw in the late 90's. I saw a review that said Hyundai's now look nicer inside than BMW's.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
